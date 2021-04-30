Anaiya Robinson

Danville Area Community College sophomore Anaiya Robinson, center, signs a national letter of intent to attend Lincoln Chrisitan University in Lincoln. Witnessing her signing on Friday were her parents, father, Durrell Robinson, left, and mother, Selisha Bell, right.

 Chad Dare/Commercial-News

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College sophomore  Anaiya Robinson signed a national letter of intent to attend Lincoln Christian University this fall.

Robinson, who didn't play high school basketball, averaged 3.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Lady Jaguars this past season.

Lincoln Christian University is an NAIA program in Lincoln and the Red Lions went 4-10 this past season.

Robinson thanked her parents, Durrell Robinson and Selisha Bell, for their support along with DACC women's basketball coach Erika Harris for the opportunity.

