DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College sophomore Anaiya Robinson signed a national letter of intent to attend Lincoln Christian University this fall.
Robinson, who didn't play high school basketball, averaged 3.5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game for the Lady Jaguars this past season.
Lincoln Christian University is an NAIA program in Lincoln and the Red Lions went 4-10 this past season.
Robinson thanked her parents, Durrell Robinson and Selisha Bell, for their support along with DACC women's basketball coach Erika Harris for the opportunity.
