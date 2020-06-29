YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville American Legion

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;0;0

Davan's Body Shop;0;0

Integrity Vending;0;0

Lincoln Lanes;0;0

Rawhide;0;0

Sunset Funeral;0;0

June 29 games

Davan's Body Shop vs. Lincoln Lanes

Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending

June 30 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Westville Post 21

Sunset Funeral vs. Davan's Body Shop

July 1 games

Westville Post 21 vs. Rawhide

Integrity Vending vs. Sunset Funeral

July 6 games

Westville Post 21 vs. Sunset Funeral

Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Bowlin Chiropractic;0;0

Clyde's Crew;0;0

Country Health Foods;0;0

Lincoln Lanes;0;0

June 30 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew

July 1 games

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods

Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes

July 6 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods

Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;0;0

Country Health Foods;0;0

McDonald's;0;0

June 29 game

McDonald's vs. Country Store Health Foods

July 1 game

Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's

July 2 game

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew

July 6 game

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;0;0

Country Store Health Foods;0;0

Integrity Vending;0;0

McDonald's;0;0

Riverview Pediatrics;0;0

Terminix;0;0

June 29 games

Riverview Pediatrics vs. Country Store Health Foods

Terminix vs. Clyde's Crew

June 30 games

Integrity Vending vs. McDonald's

Country Store Health Foods vs. Terminix

July 1 games

McDonald's vs. Riverview Pediatrics

Clyde's Crew vs. Integrity Vending

July 6 games

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods

Terminix vs. McDonald's

Tags

Recommended for you