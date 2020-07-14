YOUTH BASEBALL
At Danville American Legion
15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;4;0
Davan's Body Shop;2;1
Sunset Funeral;2;1
Integrity Vending;1;2
Rawhide;0;2
Lincoln Lanes;0;3
July 6 games
Westville Post 21 vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 7
Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed
July 7 games
Davan's Body Shop 14, Integrity Vending 4
Sunset Funeral 11, Rawhide 1
Westville Post 21 7, Sunset Funeral 0
July 8 games
Westville Post 21 9, Davan's Body Shop 0
Integrity Vending 5, Lincoln Lanes 4
July 13 games
Davan's Body Shop at Rawhide, 5:45 p.m.
Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 28
July 14 games
Davan's Body Shop vs. Sunset Funeral, 5:45 p.m.
Westville Post 21 vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.
July 15 games
Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.
Integrity Vending vs. Rawhide, 6:15 p.m.
Westville Post 21 vs. Lincoln Lanes, 8:30 p.m.
———
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Bowlin Chiropractic;3;1
Lincoln Lanes;3;1
Country Health Foods;2;3
Clyde's Crew;0;4
July 6 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 9
Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, postponed to July 9
July 8 games
Bowlin Chiropractic 8, Clyde's Crew 5
Lincoln Lanes 14, Country Store Health Foods 6
July 9 games
Lincoln Lanes 7,. Country Store Health Foods 1
Bowlin Chiropractic 6, Clyde's Crew 4
July 13 games
Lincoln Lanes 11, Clyde's Crew 0
Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 3
Country Store Health Foods 5, Bowlin Chiropractic 4
July 15 games
Clyde's Crew at Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.
———
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde's Crew;4;0
McDonald's;3;2
Country Health Foods;0;5
July 2 game
Clyde's Crew 7, Country Store Health Foods 6
July 6 game
Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 7
July 7 game
Clyde's Crew 10, Country Store Health Foods 5
July 8 game
Clyde's Crew 8, McDonald's 7
July 9 game
McDonald's 3, Country Store Health Foods 0
July 13 game
McDonald's 10, Country Store Health Foods 9
July 15 game
Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 6 p.m.
July 16 game
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.
———
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Terminix;3;1
Riverview Pediatrics;2;1
McDonald's;4;2
Integrity Vending;3;3
Country Store Health Foods;2;3
Clyde's Crew;1;3
July 7 games
Riverview Pediatrics 6, Clyde's Crew 1
Terminix 7, Integrity Vending 6
July 8 games
Country Store Health Foods 17, McDonald's 15
Integrity Vending 12, Riverview Pediatrics 12
July 9 games
Clyde's Crew 11, Country Store Health Foods 2
McDonald's 6, Terminix 5
July 13 games
Integrity Vending 6, Country Store Health Foods 5
McDonald's 21, Clyde's Crew 1
July 14 games
Terminix 7, Riverview Pediatrics 6
McDonald's 12, Integrity Vending 9
July 15 games
Clyde's Crew vs. Terminix, 5:45 p.m.
Country Store Health Foods vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.