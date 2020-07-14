YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville American Legion

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;4;0

Davan's Body Shop;2;1

Sunset Funeral;2;1

Integrity Vending;1;2

Rawhide;0;2

Lincoln Lanes;0;3

July 6 games

Westville Post 21 vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 7

Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed

July 7 games

Davan's Body Shop 14, Integrity Vending 4

Sunset Funeral 11, Rawhide 1

Westville Post 21 7, Sunset Funeral 0

July 8 games

Westville Post 21 9, Davan's Body Shop 0

Integrity Vending 5, Lincoln Lanes 4

July 13 games

Davan's Body Shop at Rawhide, 5:45 p.m.

Lincoln Lanes vs. Sunset Funeral, postponed to July 28

July 14 games

Davan's Body Shop vs. Sunset Funeral, 5:45 p.m.

Westville Post 21 vs. Integrity Vending, 8 p.m.

July 15 games

Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, 5:45 p.m.

Integrity Vending vs. Rawhide, 6:15 p.m.

Westville Post 21 vs. Lincoln Lanes, 8:30 p.m.

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Bowlin Chiropractic;3;1

Lincoln Lanes;3;1

Country Health Foods;2;3

Clyde's Crew;0;4

July 6 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 9

Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, postponed to July 9

July 8 games

Bowlin Chiropractic 8, Clyde's Crew 5

Lincoln Lanes 14, Country Store Health Foods 6

July 9 games

Lincoln Lanes 7,. Country Store Health Foods 1 

Bowlin Chiropractic 6, Clyde's Crew 4

July 13 games

Lincoln Lanes 11, Clyde's Crew 0

Bowlin Chiropractic 5, Country Store Health Foods 3

Country Store Health Foods 5, Bowlin Chiropractic 4

July 15 games

Clyde's Crew at Country Store Health Foods, 5:45 p.m.

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Lincoln Lanes, 7:45 p.m.

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;4;0

McDonald's;3;2

Country Health Foods;0;5

July 2 game

Clyde's Crew 7, Country Store Health Foods 6

July 6 game

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 7

July 7 game

Clyde's Crew 10, Country Store Health Foods 5

July 8 game

Clyde's Crew 8, McDonald's 7

July 9 game

McDonald's 3, Country Store Health Foods 0

July 13 game

McDonald's 10, Country Store Health Foods 9

July 15 game

Clyde's Crew vs. McDonald's, 6 p.m.

July 16 game

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, 5:45 p.m.

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Terminix;3;1

Riverview Pediatrics;2;1

McDonald's;4;2

Integrity Vending;3;3

Country Store Health Foods;2;3

Clyde's Crew;1;3

July 7 games

Riverview Pediatrics 6, Clyde's Crew 1

Terminix 7, Integrity Vending 6

July 8 games

Country Store Health Foods 17, McDonald's 15

Integrity Vending 12, Riverview Pediatrics 12

July 9 games

Clyde's Crew 11, Country Store Health Foods 2

McDonald's 6, Terminix 5

July 13 games

Integrity Vending 6, Country Store Health Foods 5

McDonald's 21, Clyde's Crew 1

July 14 games

Terminix 7, Riverview Pediatrics 6

McDonald's 12, Integrity Vending 9

July 15 games

Clyde's Crew vs. Terminix, 5:45 p.m.

Country Store Health Foods vs. Riverview Pediatrics, 7:35 p.m.

