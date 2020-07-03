YOUTH BASEBALL

At Danville American Legion

15U Standings

Team;W;L

Westville Post 21;2;0

Davan's Body Shop;1;0

Sunset Funeral;1;0

Integrity Vending;0;1

Rawhide;0;1

Lincoln Lanes;0;2

June 29 games

Davan's Body Shop 6, Lincoln Lanes 1

Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, postponed to July 15

June 30 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Westville Post 21, postponed to July 2

Sunset Funeral vs. Davan's Body Shop

July 1 games

Westville Post 21 14, Rawhide 0

Sunset Funeral 12, Integrity Vending 5

July 2 games

Westville Post 21 10, Lincoln Lanes 0

July 6 games

Westville Post 21 vs. Sunset Funeral

Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes

———

12U Standings

Team;W;L

Bowlin Chiropractic;0;0

Clyde's Crew;0;0

Country Health Foods;0;0

Lincoln Lanes;0;0

June 30 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, postponed to July 1

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, postponed to July 2

July 1 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic

Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew

July 1 games

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 2

Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 2

July 2 games

Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods

Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes

July 6 games

Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods

Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic

———

10U Standings

Team;W;L

Clyde's Crew;2;0

McDonald's;1;1

Country Health Foods;0;2

June 29 game

McDonald's 7, Country Store Health Foods 1

July 1 game

Clyde's Crew 8, McDonald's 4

July 2 game

Clyde's Crew 7, Country Store Health Foods 6

July 6 game

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods

———

8U Standings

Team;W;L

Terminix;1;0

Country Store Health Foods;1;1

Integrity Vending;1;1

Riverview Pediatrics;1;1

McDonald's;1;1

Clyde's Crew;0;1

June 29 games

Country Store Health Foods 6, Riverview Pediatrics 4

Terminix 2, Clyde's Crew 2

June 30 games

Integrity Vending vs. McDonald's., postponed to July 2

Country Store Health Foods vs. Terminix, postponed to July 2

July 1 games

Riverview Pediatrics 6, McDonald's 4

Integrity Vending 12, Clyde's Crew 0

July 2 games

McDonald's 9, Integrity Vending 6

Terminix 11, Country Store Health Foods 9

July 6 games

Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods

Terminix vs. McDonald's

