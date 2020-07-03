YOUTH BASEBALL
At Danville American Legion
15U Standings
Team;W;L
Westville Post 21;2;0
Davan's Body Shop;1;0
Sunset Funeral;1;0
Integrity Vending;0;1
Rawhide;0;1
Lincoln Lanes;0;2
June 29 games
Davan's Body Shop 6, Lincoln Lanes 1
Rawhide vs. Integrity Vending, postponed to July 15
June 30 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Westville Post 21, postponed to July 2
Sunset Funeral vs. Davan's Body Shop
July 1 games
Westville Post 21 14, Rawhide 0
Sunset Funeral 12, Integrity Vending 5
July 2 games
Westville Post 21 10, Lincoln Lanes 0
July 6 games
Westville Post 21 vs. Sunset Funeral
Rawhide vs. Lincoln Lanes
12U Standings
Team;W;L
Bowlin Chiropractic;0;0
Clyde's Crew;0;0
Country Health Foods;0;0
Lincoln Lanes;0;0
June 30 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic, postponed to July 1
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew, postponed to July 2
July 1 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Bowlin Chiropractic
Country Store Health Foods vs. Clyde's Crew
July 1 games
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods, postponed to July 2
Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes, postponed to July 2
July 2 games
Bowlin Chiropractic vs. Country Store Health Foods
Clyde's Crew vs. Lincoln Lanes
July 6 games
Lincoln Lanes vs. Country Store Health Foods
Clyde's Crew vs. Bowlin Chiropractic
10U Standings
Team;W;L
Clyde's Crew;2;0
McDonald's;1;1
Country Health Foods;0;2
June 29 game
McDonald's 7, Country Store Health Foods 1
July 1 game
Clyde's Crew 8, McDonald's 4
July 2 game
Clyde's Crew 7, Country Store Health Foods 6
July 6 game
Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods
8U Standings
Team;W;L
Terminix;1;0
Country Store Health Foods;1;1
Integrity Vending;1;1
Riverview Pediatrics;1;1
McDonald's;1;1
Clyde's Crew;0;1
June 29 games
Country Store Health Foods 6, Riverview Pediatrics 4
Terminix 2, Clyde's Crew 2
June 30 games
Integrity Vending vs. McDonald's., postponed to July 2
Country Store Health Foods vs. Terminix, postponed to July 2
July 1 games
Riverview Pediatrics 6, McDonald's 4
Integrity Vending 12, Clyde's Crew 0
July 2 games
McDonald's 9, Integrity Vending 6
Terminix 11, Country Store Health Foods 9
July 6 games
Clyde's Crew vs. Country Store Health Foods
Terminix vs. McDonald's
