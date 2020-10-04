ALTAMONT — In a very competitive girls race, the Danville Lady Vikings took second in a meet at the Ballard Nature Center in Altamont.
Allison Thompson led the way for Danville with a fifth-place finish in a time of 21 minutes, 10 seconds, while Erin Houpt was seventh with a time of 21:18.
Champaign Central claimed the girls title with 45 points, while Danville was second with 52, Effingham was third with 57 and Champaign Centennial finished fourth with 61 points.
Rounding out the Danville scorers on the girls side were Kaitlyn Parker (23:33) in 17th, Kira Dudley (23:50) in 19th and Anna Stanley (23:58) in 20th.
On the boys side, Danville was fifth out of six teams. Olney Richland County easily won the team competition with all five of its runners placing in the top 10.
The Vikings top runner was Micah McGuire, who finished 16th in a time of 18:02. Rounding out the Danville scorers were Tyler Suprenant (18:13) in 19th, Nolan Spangler (18:16) in 21st, Moise York (19:21) in 30th and John Blakely (20:46) in 36th.
