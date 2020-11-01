OLNEY — Danville sophomore Allison Thompson capped her second straight season in the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet.
Thompson was 53rd on Saturday at the Olney East Richland Sectional with a time of 21 minutes, 8.08 seconds.
Chatham Glenwood was the team champion on Saturday, while Rochester's Colleen Zeibert was the individual champion.
In the boys race, Mascoutah was the team champion while Alex Partlow of Carbondale won the individual title.
