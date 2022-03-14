Allen County
Location — Iola, Kan.
Nickname — Red Devils
Record — 27-5
Seeded — No. 9
First-round opponent — Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — first-ever appearance
Coach — Andy Shaw
Roster — G Chris Dixon, 6-5, freshman. G Tanner Meyer, 6-3, freshman. G Cedric Rollerson, 5-11, sophomore. G Brandon Lawrence, 6-2, freshman. G Max Cheap, 6-2, freshman. G Nick Whittick, 5-11, sophomore. G Malachi Martin, 6-2, freshman. F Corey Reynolds, 6-6, sophomore. F Scottie Turner, 6-5, sophomore. G Ed Wright, 6-1, sophomore. F Zabriel Boozer, 6-8, freshman. G Hayden Hemreck, 6-6, sophomore. F Trevian Sylvester, 6-9, sophomore. F Brayden Thompson, 6-7, sophomore. G Tyren Shelley, 6-5, sophomore. F Ahmed Mahgoub, 6-5, sophomore. F Xavier Evans, 6-6, freshman. F Christian Amdt, 6-5, sophomore.
Scoring leaders — Ed Wright 19.1, Cedric Rollerson 10.9, Scottie Turner 8.6
Rebounding leaders — Brayden Thompson 6.4, Zabriel Boozer 4.6, Scottie Turner 4.4, Ed Wright 4.0.
Assist leaders — Cedric Rollerson 3.5, Nick Whittick 2.8, Ed Wright 2.2.
