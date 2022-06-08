RANTOUL — Individual accomplishments have never been a part of the Danville Post 210 baseball history.
Only recently did the Speakers program start highlighting its players that went on to play collegiate baseball.
So, it was with very little fanfare on Tuesday night at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex that Allan Shepherd pulled even with Ken Pasco in career coaching victories as Danville swept Rantoul 13-1 and 17-3.
"When I took this over for Adam Decker, I never even thought this was possible, because, honestly, I didn't plan to be coaching this long,'' said Shepherd, who has amassed 321 victories. "And this is truly a reflection of the kids that we have had in this program.
"It obviously means a lot to me, especially when you look at some of the coaches that came before me like (Dave) Strebin, Pasco and Decker.''
So, why has Shepherd continued to manager the Post 210 Speakers?
"After a really tough loss in one of my first years, I sat down with Andy Musson and told him this vision I had for Post 210 baseball,'' said Shepherd, who noted that the Speakers ended the 2011 season with only 11 players. "I wanted to get these kids into our program at a young age and teach them the right away. If we did that, the winning would take care of itself.
"One of the people that helped me the most when I got started with Post 210 was DACC coach Tim Bunton. He allowed me to watch some of his practices and we have tailored a lot of our stuff off of what I learned from him.''
Today, the Post 210 program boasts 19 teams — both baseball and softball. Just this past weekend, the Post 210 Juniors won the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament, while the 14-and-under Blue team tied for third, playing against older competition.
In the past five years, the Speakers have an .826 winning percentage (166-35) as they have won five straight Fourth Division Tournaments, three state titles (2016, 2018, 2019) and reached the Legion World Series in 2019 finishing in the Final Four.
Several of those players continue to play today including Dylan Dodd (2018) pitching for the Atlanta Braves Class-A affiliate in Rome, Ga., Chase Vinson (2019) a junior outfielder at Morehead State University, and Trevor Davis (2019) a sophomore catcher at Eastern Illinois University.
Tuesday's sweep of Rantoul was an example of why the Post 210 program continues to be one of the best in the state of Illinois.
All 16 players on the Speakers roster played in both games of the doubleheader with six different guys getting the opportunity to pitch.
"Rantoul is a young team and we are not out to kill anyone,'' Shepherd said. "These two games tonight gave a chance to see what we've got heading into a big tournament this weekend.''
Danville Post 210 will be a part of the Central Illinois Classic, facing travel baseball teams from Peoria, Canton, Champaign and Bloomington.
One of those 16 players that Post 210 deployed on Tuesday was Brody Sexton, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout missed nearly two months with a broken hand suffered in his freshman season at Danville Area Community College.
"It happened during batting practice. I was going for a ball and collided with a teammate, breaking a bone in my hand,'' Sexton said. "It wasn't easy to keep going, but I had a lot of people supporting me and pushing me.''
And rightfully so.
Sexton went 5-for-5, scoring four runs in his first game back for Post 210. He followed that up by going 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the second game.
"Holy cow. I was worried about a little bit of rust because he wasn't able to finish the school season,'' Shepherd said. "But, that is the Brody Sexton that I remember. It's a very welcomed sight to have him back in our lineup.
"I'm sure that coach (Clayton) Hicks will be happy to have him back this fall at DACC.''
So, how did Sexton keep himself sharp while his hand/wrist was in a cast?
"I've still been practice in the cage, doing a bunch of dry swinging to keep my routine down,'' he said.
Was he surprised to get seven hits in his first two games back?
"No. I always expect to get a hit,'' he said with a smile.
Other key contributors for Post 210 on Tuesday included Blake Norton, who was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Drew Pinkston, who went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Drew Wichtowski, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Dawson Dodd, who was 2-for-3 with four runs scored.
The Post 210 Speakers will open the Central Illinois Classic at Gruber Park on Friday with a 10 a.m. game against the Illinois Steel of Peoria and the Canton Crushers at 3 p.m.
