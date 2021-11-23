Sports logo

All-Wabash River Conference

First Team `Year `School

Sophia Ashby `senior `Seeger

Reaghan Benjamin `soph `Riverton Parke

Jenna Brown `senior `Parke Heritage

Calee Coleman `junior `South Vermillion

Tycee Crabtree `senior `North Vermillion

Amber Cruser `senior `Covington

Karsyn Engle `senior `Covington

Jerzi Herschberger `senior `Fountain Central

Paige Laffoon `junior `Seeger

Holly Linville `senior `Covington

Ava Martin `senior `North Vermillion

Rylee Richey `senior `South Vermillion

Riley Shrader `senior `Seeger

Alex Sutherlin `fresh `Covington

Honorable mention — Caeden Bennett, senior, Riverton Parke. Kalli Crouch, junior, South Vermillion. Lindsey Freed, junior, North Vermillion. Chloe Golia, senior, Fountain Central. Adyson Goodwin, sophomore, Attica. Grace Hedden, senior, South Vermillion. Joleen Lesniak, freshman, Riverton Parke. Paige Messmore, senior, Covington. Grace Ramsay, senior, Parke Heritage. Addison Shrader, sophomore, Seeger. Lauren Vale, junior, Covington. 

