All-Wabash River Conference
First Team `Year `School
Sophia Ashby `senior `Seeger
Reaghan Benjamin `soph `Riverton Parke
Jenna Brown `senior `Parke Heritage
Calee Coleman `junior `South Vermillion
Tycee Crabtree `senior `North Vermillion
Amber Cruser `senior `Covington
Karsyn Engle `senior `Covington
Jerzi Herschberger `senior `Fountain Central
Paige Laffoon `junior `Seeger
Holly Linville `senior `Covington
Ava Martin `senior `North Vermillion
Rylee Richey `senior `South Vermillion
Riley Shrader `senior `Seeger
Alex Sutherlin `fresh `Covington
Honorable mention — Caeden Bennett, senior, Riverton Parke. Kalli Crouch, junior, South Vermillion. Lindsey Freed, junior, North Vermillion. Chloe Golia, senior, Fountain Central. Adyson Goodwin, sophomore, Attica. Grace Hedden, senior, South Vermillion. Joleen Lesniak, freshman, Riverton Parke. Paige Messmore, senior, Covington. Grace Ramsay, senior, Parke Heritage. Addison Shrader, sophomore, Seeger. Lauren Vale, junior, Covington.
