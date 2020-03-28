Like most sports traditions, high school basketball all-star games have been a chance to see some of the best senior players play against each other.
But like most sports traditions these past few months, these games have taken a hit thanks to the Coronavirus.
Nationally, the McDonald’s All-American Game set for April 1 in Houston was cancelled on March 13 and locally, the Battle for the Border — a game that pits the best boys and girls players from Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana — has also been cancelled.
“Greg (Green) and I have talked about it. All of the virus stuff has made it a mess, so we are going to cancel it until next year,” Spezia said. “I feel bad for the athletes, but I feel bad for other people who have lost their jobs because of this.”
Spezia and Green, from WKZS-FM, are two of the main leaders for the Classic and was ready to put things together for this year’s special, which was supposed to go off next weekend.
The big things about this for those kids that never play each other to come together and to raise money for scholarships,” Spezia said. “What is going on now is that if you participate in the game after filling out an application, you can get a scholarship and it gave incentive to coaches to tell their players about it. We have had better numbers since we started giving everyone scholarships and we had full rosters from Illinois and most of Indiana. The bottom line is that we give money and it helps with books and fees and that is how we do it.”
For this year’s scholarships, Spezia said they may hold on to that for next year. There have been also ideas to move to later in the summer, but the uncertainty from the virus makes that prospect difficult.
“We will probably save what we got for next year,” Spezia said. “Is there a possibility we can do it in June? That hasn’t been talked about because you just don’t know. You don’t know who is going to come back and what the restrictions are and it is hard to make plans if you don’t know. “
But whatever happens, Spezia said that the battle will continue definitely for next year’s seniors.
“Greg and I have made a commitment to it,” Spezia said. “(Former University of Illinois basketball announcer) Jim Sheppard has done a great job with the schools and we have touched over 60 schools and that goes from West Lafayette and Jefferson in Indiana to schools all over the area in Illinois.
“To see those kids compete in those uniforms for the last time and develop relationships and get a scholarship will always keep us going.”
Spezia is also working on the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame. The first class will be announced in October and the first induction ceremony is set for June 2021, but Spezia is excited about the possibility of local sports fans talking about males and females from Indiana and Illinois high school sports past to get recognized.
“It will be something positive to come out and thinking about sports and generate some interest about the area and the arena,” Spezia said. “It won’t happen until next June, but to get together that first class is great to see about basketball, track, and football in this area now that people have time and it is a topic that can be good to dig into history.”
Along with the battle, which has been a staple for around 10 years, Dustbowl coordinator Jason Henton was also planning an all-star classic. The game would have pitted the Vermilion Valley Conference against the Big 12 Conference at DACC’s Mary Miller Gym.
“We always had the question of who is better. The Big 12 or the Vermilion Valley Conference and we were going to have the first-team Big 12 boys and girls and the first-team boys and girls from the Vermilion Valley and have them go at it,” Henton said. “It was supposed to be April 7, so I don’t think we are not going to have it. I will check with DACC to see what we can do after the shelter order is over. It is up in the air if we are going to have it or not. “
Henton later said that the game could be a part of the Dustbowl in July. For now, Henton said that the event is on, the only problem is a venue with the David S. Palmer Arena going through renovations then.
“The Arena is having their floor redone and they are telling me that they are going to work on it from June until October,” Henton said. “I have a couple of options. The Boys and Girls Club said I could do it there and I already have a company that has said that I can borrow bleachers so I can fit at least 300-400 people in the gym. Another option is the possibility that I could use DACC since they didn’t host the NJCAA Tournament. I would have to confirm that and if it is available to use, I would like to talk to them and make that happen.”
Along with the possibility of moving the Big 12 vs. VVC game to Dustbowl week, Henton also wants to involve kids to the mix in the case that the Garfield Park summer league is cancelled.
“I don’t even think they are going to do the league at Garfield Park and I may tie some of that up to the Dustbowl this year,” Henton said. “I want the kids to have exposure and get some type of play in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.