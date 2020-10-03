COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington junior quarterback Alan Karrfalt just might have a future in politics.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder, was just as good at passing praise around to his teammates as he did throwing the football during the Trojans 46-20 win over the Attica Red Ramblers on Friday in a Wabash River Conference contest.
"I can't do that without my offensive line,'' said Karrfalt, who completed 31 of 41 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns. "And then our receivers did a great job of getting open.
"I can't do what I did tonight without either one of those groups.''
While Karrfalt's comments are tried-and-true on a football team, he was really pushing hard for his offensive linemen.
"One of our coaches said they were going to give the linemen a shirt if I didn't get sacked tonight,'' said Karrfalt, who did get sacked on the Trojans third offensive play.
"That sack was on me,'' said the quarterback. "I rolled out of the pocket when I should have stayed in there and trusted them. That's what I did the rest of the night and look what happened.''
After falling behind 6-0 on a 1-yard run from Attica quarterback John Britt with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter, Karrfalt led Covington (4-3 overall, 3-3 in the Wabash River Conference) to 30 unanswered points on its next four offensive possessions.
During that 14-minute stretch, Karrfalt was 20-of-25 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including a picturesque 29-yard scoring strike to sophomore Dane Gerling, who hauled in the pass over the middle with just one hand.
"He gave me that touchdown,'' Karrfalt said. "Dane is sneaky and he is better than what other team's might think. Dane does a lot of the little things for this offense that most people don't see.''
But everyone at Friday's game definitely saw his one-hand grab.
Gerling was one of six receivers to catch a pass from Karrfalt on Friday night. Sophomore Duncan Keller had a team-high 11 receptions for 108 yards and two scores, while senior Asa Hohenstein had 8 catches for 69 yards and a score.
"We like to spread the ball out to all of our receivers,'' Karrfalt said. "We don't have one receiver that stands out. It just depends on the game. Some receivers will do really good on one night and then someone else stands out the next time.
"When we are able to get everyone going — this offensive becomes almost impossible to stop.''
That was definitely the case for the Red Ramblers (3-2 overall, 3-1 in the WRC).
While Attica struggled to find a way to stop Covington's high-powered offense, the Red Ramblers were also have a tough time sustaining offensive drives as they were 3-of-11 with third-down conversions.
"Anytime, you can win on third down, you will be hard to beat,'' said Covington coach Tyler Campbell, whose team was 4-of-8 in third-down conversions with its starters on the field. "The best third-down offense is not having third downs and the best third-down defense is making it third-and-long.''
Not only did the Trojans win the third-down battle, but they also won on fourth down.
Covington converted a fourth-and-27 in the second quarter when punter and backup quarterback Conlan Moore completed a 27-yard pass to Hohnstein. That led to a touchdown pass from Karrfalt to Keller, giving the Trojans a 24-6 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Attica had a fourth-and-1 from its own 45. John Britt's short pass was batted won at the line of scrimmage and four plays later, Gerling was scoring to give Covington the 30-6 halftime advantage.
"The biggest one was when our defensive lineman batted down the pass on fourth-and-1,'' said Campbell. "That was a huge moment swing for us.''
Covington also intercepted three passes with the last two leading to touchdown drives for the Trojans. Coming up the picks were Jordan Inman, Wyatt Martin and Brooks Nicely.
"All three of those dudes are great kids,'' Campbell said.
Both teams have non-conference games next Friday. Covington will travel to Tri-County, while Attica will host South Newton. Both game are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. (Eastern).
