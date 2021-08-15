SPEEDWAY — The transition from the famed 2.5-mile oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course was being debated before the green flag had even flown.
Kyle Busch, a six-time winner on the oval, said on Saturday that it wasn't even a fun road course, noting that history at Indy is built around the oval.
On Sunday afternoon, a number of drivers, crew members and fans left the World Capital of Racing angry or frustrated as the Brickyard 400 turned into the Junkyard 200 with two red flag situations after accidents involving 16 cars, the removal of metal curb from Turn 6 and the race leader getting spun out on the final restart.
In the end, it was AJ Allmendinger driving for Kaulig Racing that was celebrating in victory lane and kissing the yard of bricks at the start-finish line after winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
"Oh my God, I just won at Indy,'' Allmendinger shouted to modest crowd gathered on the front stretch. "It was just survival of the fittest.
"That was an insane race. We were like 17th with nine or eight laps to go. I was thinking that maybe we could get a top 10.''
It was actually with 10 laps remaining that all of the craziness started as NASCAR threw the caution for debris in the infamous Turn 6.
Kyle Larson, who won the Knoxville Nationals on Saturday night in Knoxville, Iowa, had a comfortable lead over teammate William Byron, who started from the pole. Both Larson and Byron along with a number of the other leaders decided to pit for tires and fuel. Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBendetto and Chase Briscoe, an Indiana native, elected to stay out.
On the eventual restart with six laps left, Martin Truex Jr. spun out after hitting the metal curbing on the inside of Turn 6. Track officials had been cutting and working on that curbing several times on Sunday, at one point they removed a 3-foot metal piece from underneath of it.
NASCAR officials didn't throw the caution flag for Truex but on the very next lap as the leaders went through that section of the track, the curbing came up and collected several cars.
Byron was the first car that spun out of control, followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano went head-first into a tire barrier. In all, nine cars were involved in the accident that brought out the first of two red flags.
"It was so weird — I’ve never had an experience like that,” Byron said. “It was basically like I hit a wall. I came through that corner the same every single lap, we were running fourth behind Larson. He went over that curb in the exact same spot. After he hit it with his right rear, it was like it peeled up. As soon as I got there, I hit something. It just threw me completely off line. It tore the front end right off of it.''
With the race halted for the red flag, track officials, including president Doug Boles, were out there working on the curbing. Eventually, it was removed to the sound of cheering fans.
But, the problems with Turn 6 continued on the next restart when Michael McDowell, the winner of this year's Daytona 500, hit the 'turtle' curb that remained, went airborne and spun out, collecting six more cars and bringing out the second red flag.
“There was some debate about whether to continue and whether to take the other one out,” said NASCAR vice president of competition Scott Miller to the Associated Press. “When we tested there last year, that section was way too fast so we weren’t going to sign up for that, so we keep the other one.”
Before Sunday's race, Indy officials and NASCAR decided to remove one of the 'turtle' curbs that was outside of Turn 6 during Saturday's IndyCar and Xfinity races as one IndyCar and three Xfinity cars went airborne after hitting it.
On the final restart, Hamlin and Briscoe battled side-by-side into the first turn. Briscoe slid into the grass and then took a shortcut back onto the track in Turn 3. Before NASCAR officials could penalize Briscoe, he hit the back of Hamlin's car and sent him spinning in Turn 10.
"It was just a lack of awareness on his part. He ran right into the back of me,'' Hamlin said. "You can't race that way. It's just bad judgement on his part and it turned everything upside down.''
Hamlin, who is still looking for his first win of 2021, did secure a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs but his 23rd-place finish drops him to second in the regular-season point standings.
The benefactor of the carnage on the final laps was Allmendinger, who beat Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag for his second Cup victory and it's the first-ever win for his team, Kaulig Racing in their seventh start.
"It’s huge. We have been using these 10 races or so this year as practice for next year,'' said owner Matt Kaulig, whose team is joining the NASCAR Cup Series full-time next season. "It’s not shocking, but it is kind of surreal to do it here at Indy. We brought (Allmendinger) here to do this right here.''
Cindric signs
winning tune
SPEEDWAY — Jim Cornelison doesn't have to worry about NASCAR Xfinity driver Austin Cindric replacing him at next year's Indianapolis 500.
Cindric, who cruised to a victory on Saturday in the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, spent his victory lap signing "Back Home Again in Indiana.''
"I didn’t even know I knew the words that well or could remember them that well,'' said Cindric, who is the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric. "Hopefully I didn’t make Jim Neighbors roll over in his grave. I was here the last time he sang the song and it gives me goosebumps every time. I am sure it does for everyone else. I am proud to be here, proud to drive for Roger (Penske) and proud to win at the speedway.”
Allmendinger was second and Justin Haley was third.
