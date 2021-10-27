INDIANAPOLIS – In one of the more enduring highlights of Sunday’s rain-soaked victory, Carson Wentz used his feet instead of his arm.
Facing second-and-15 at the San Francisco 49ers’ 44-yard line and protecting a two-point lead, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback dropped back to pass and found few targets. As the pocket began to tighten around him, Wentz escaped up the middle. But he didn’t look to slide.
He made a cut to get past a linebacker and headed for the first-down marker. Faced with a pair of defenders near the sticks, Wentz again chose aggression – diving for the first down as he took a solid hit.
The quarterback immediately bounced up, signaled for a first down and headed back to the huddle. Wentz had long before won over his teammates with his toughness and leadership, but after saying the team needed more of a killer instinct following an epic collapse against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11, he again let his actions lead the way.
“He took a shot on that play, too,” center Ryan Kelly said. “Somebody tackled him low, took a shot to the leg, and so to see him get up and give that first-down sign, that’s a great feeling, especially in a game like that where it’s a little bit back-and-forth with the weather. And to see somebody like that take over – and easily could’ve just slid. Instead, he dove and he got the first down.
“It’s just an awesome thing to know that he’s gonna put it on the line for you and vice versa.”
Even the coaching staff was inspired.
Watching from the sideline, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady wasn’t cringing as one might believe. He played quarterback for seven seasons in the Canadian Football League, and he understands there are times when game circumstances can override caution.
“I’m seeing toughness, a guy that’s trying to win,” Brady said. “Obviously, of course, we want him to protect himself, but I mean there’s times in a game – I played the position as well – where, I mean, it’s the fourth quarter, your team wants you to go make a play, and there are times where mentally you’re going to go and try and do it. He’s shown that, and he’s proven his toughness.
“He’s just got to be smart throughout the game. I’m actually OK with it when it’s game on the line. We need the play. Go make a play.”
Wentz physically was incapable of making such a play the last time the Colts (3-4) faced off against the Tennessee Titans (5-2). There were questions about his availability throughout the week after he sprained both ankles during a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
Early in the week, both Wentz and head coach Frank Reich believed he’d be a scratch. Journeyman Brett Hundley was prepared as the starter, but Wentz’s health gradually improved to the point where he could practice on a limited basis that Friday.
During a 25-16 loss on Sept. 26, however, it was clear Wentz’s mobility was severely affected. Though he still refuses to use that as an excuse.
“I mean, there were still some plays we made in that game from the pocket and plays that I definitely want back,” he said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “A handful of times that I was like, yeah, I’m stuck in mud out there. Definitely in a much better place (this week).”
In the four games since that loss, Wentz has steadily begun to look more and more like himself. And his numbers have been impressive.
During the 3-1 stretch, Wentz has completed 68.1% of his passes for 1,003 yards with eight touchdowns, no interceptions and a 119.5 quarterback rating.
The running element that was added Sunday night might have been the surest sign Wentz’s ankles no longer are an issue. He rushed four times for 23 yards against the Niners, including a 1-yard touchdown with one minute remaining in the first half that put the Colts ahead to stay.
Heading into the biggest game of the season – Sunday’s rematch against the Titans – it’s one of the best stretches the quarterback has played since he was an MVP candidate in 2017. But Reich would rather not focus on the past.
“I’m really looking for the Colts version of him where he just keeps getting better and better,” Reich said. “But what we are seeing is he’s playing good football. But what we talk about is every week is a new week, and we can always get better, and we have to get better, and he has to get better – we all do. I really like the way he’s pushing the ball down the field, how aggressively he’s thinking but still making good decisions, checking it down when he needs to. He’s doing a great job in the run game when we need to get to the right checks in the run game – managing the game the right way and making plays and being good situationally. Last week, we saw him make a couple plays with his feet, but without going crazy doing that. So we’re trying to find that right balance.”
For Wentz, it’s a career-long pursuit.
Offenses need big plays to succeed in the NFL, but any player’s best ability is availability.
The quarterback weighed the risks and decided to run with the game on the line Sunday night. He knows there will be similar decisions to be made in the future.
“It’s a fine line,” Wentz said of his fourth-quarter aggression. “There’s a time and place, but it’s always going to be a fine line that I’m going to evaluate until the day I hang it up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.