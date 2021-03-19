CHAMPAIGN — Danville seniors Devin Miles, Eric Turner and Larvell Watkins thought they would be starting their senior football season on Aug. 28, 2020, against Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field.
But, now 205 days later, they are finally getting that opportunity as the COVID-19 Pandemic football season kicks off with the Vikings traveling to Champaign to face the Maroons.
“It’s a relief,’’ said Danville senior safety Larvell Watkins. “I’m glad that we are back. That was a long time without football and everything was out of place.
“Normally, we prepare during the summer and you play the games in the fall. This year has been real weird.’’
And it’s been 505 days since Danville suffered a 56-20 loss to Glenwood in the first-round of the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.
“That’s a really long time to not have played a game,’’ said Turner, who rushed for 672 yards and passed for 561 yards as the Vikings quarterback. “We are going to find out quickly who is in shape.’’
And that is going to be an important question for Danville as the Vikings are expected to travel with less than 30 players.
“We are thin,’’ said defensive coordinator Mitch Thomas, who will be running the team in the absence of head coach Marcus Forrest as he recovers from heart transplant surgery in February. “I think we are ready, but at the same time, we are going to have some kids playing major minutes that, in all honesty, should be playing JV this year. But with our numbers, we’ve had to call them up.’’
Turner acknowledges the lack of depth has had a factor in preparation.
“It feels like our tempo has been a little slow in practice,’’ he said, noting that game tempo is even a little quicker. “Because of our youth and trying to teach people, I’m not sure that we have gotten the best looks from our scout team heading into this game.’’
While Danville is thin in the depth department, the Vikings return its leading rusher in Miles, who ran for 1,726 yards last season, their quarterback, Turner, along with a pair of offensive linemen in Brandon McCray and Caleb Campbell. While on the defensive side, the Vikings have eight players with starting experience returning, starting up front with defensive linemen, Semaj Taylor, Joseph Irons and Matthew McQuown, along linebackers Mackhail Walker and Miles and then Turner, Watkins and Randy Westley in the defensive secondary.
“We have some experience that can help these young kids grown,’’ Thomas said. “They are still young and making those mistakes, but at least they are making those mistakes more aggressively.’’
Thomas knows that Champaign Central is a formidable challenge with their wing-t offense.
“They do a lot movement and a lot of motion, what we refer to as eye candy,’’ he said. “We need our young guys to see what they see and don’t chase what they don’t see.’’
Watkins summed it up best.
“Accountability is a big thing,’’ he said. “We have to play hard on every down and stay strong mentally, because we only have each other to count on. We have to have each other backs.’’
Today’s game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Tommy Stewart Field. Current IHSA rules state that the attendance will be limited to 25 percent. For those not able to get into Tommy Stewart Field, the game is available on WDAN-AM 1490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.