BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said the hardest part of the 2019-20 season was telling the team in the locker room the season was ending prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One NCAA Tournament simulation had the Hoosiers advancing as far as the Elite Eight.
“We were confident, expected to go into the tournament and make a deep run,” Moren said. “Just how many wins, you don’t know. That was just sort of the expectation for this group.”
IU finished the season with a program-record 24 wins, ranked No. 20 in the AP women’s Top 25 with a 24-8 record. Highlights included two more wins over rival Purdue and handing No. 1 South Carolina its lone loss of the season at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving weekend.
Moren recalled the crowd being a road-like atmosphere, with most of the fans pulling for South Carolina because Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston was from St. Thomas, USVI.
“There wasn’t a soul in there, maybe eight parents, that were for Indiana, and the rest of that place was all South Carolina,” Moren said.
Indiana had four players score in double figures and held South Carolina to 36.9 percent shooting from the floor in the 71-57 win.
“It kind went back and forth and fell back and forth for a while there in the fourth quarter,” Moren said. “We just extended the lead and made enough plays defensively down the stretch to win that game. That told us a lot of what I think we had to look forward to in Big Ten play.”
Indiana finished 13-5 in conference play and made the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament before falling 66-51 to No. 6 Maryland. Sharp-shooting IU junior guard Jaelynn Penn had suffered an ankle sprain the day before in a Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers.
“We knew we were going to have to play dang near perfect to beat Maryland,” Moren said. “We just didn’t have enough bullets that night with Jaelynn being probably 60 percent. She wasn’t even as close to being as good as she could be for us.”
The Hoosiers will return four starters from this season’s team, led by rising senior point guard Ali Patberg (15.6 ppg, 5.3 apg), rising junior guard Grace Berger (13.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and rising junior forward Aleksa Gulbe (9.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg). Patberg and Berger earned honorable mention All-America honors for 2020 from the WBCA NCAA Division I coaches Thursday.
“We were skilled, especially on the perimeter, led by Ali and Grace Berger, who just had an outstanding season,” Moren said.
The lone significant loss, Moren said, will be trying to replace the leadership and production of senior forward Brenna Wise, who averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range.
“The graduation of Brenna Wise, that I think is a huge loss for us, as much as on the floor but off the floor as well,” Moren said.
Moren expects Patberg to help pick up some of the leadership void left by Wise.
“Ali was always one of our leaders, but Brenna really had the voice of this team,” Moren said. “And so Ali is going to have to really shift her focus and not just run our basketball team and score and do all that, but she’s going to have to really amp up her leadership ability, and she will. There’s no question in our mind that she will be able to do that.”
The challenge for now, Moren said, is to keep the team connected as players are scattered throughout the country. With IU’s campus and athletic facilities closed indefinitely due to the pandemic, Moren has done her best by calling players individually or holding Zoom meetings. Patberg is leading team cardio workouts via Zoom to help players stay in shape.
“It’s something, I think, all of us coaches are a little bit worried about,” Moren said. “Because we know how important the improvement piece is in order to do some of the things because, you know, our goals each year always shift, and they always become different goal. Certainly the goal for next year, it’s obviously always to get to the tournament but to even make a deeper run into the tournament.
“We’re excited, but right now we’re all just kind of in a holding pattern.”
With Wise as IU’s lone departure, the Hoosiers don’t have any incoming players for the 2020 class at this time. But Moren said there’s a possibility of adding players through the transfer portal. Moren said IU has scholarship room for up to three players because in addition to Wise, guards Bendu Yeaney and Shaila Beeler left during the season as transfers.
“We do have some scholarships available, or we could use them in the ‘21 class as well,” Moren said. “You are always trying to balance your classes a little bit not trying to, you know, make it really uneven as far as each class. We try to balance that off as well as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.