CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller's debut with the No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini definitely met and possibly exceeded the expectations placed upon the 2020 Mr. Illinois Basketball.
Miller's 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc, led Illinois to a very impressive 122-60 victory over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday at the State Farm Center.
"I'm an efficient player,'' said Miller, whose 28 points is a program record for a freshman player making his Illinois debut breaking the previous mark of 22 held by Brandon Paul. "I hunt great shots, and that's what came today.''
And the former Chicago Morgan Park standout seemed to be very comfortable getting the start in his debut, knocking down a corner 3-pointer to get his career started.
"I just kept my head on straight before the game. I just kept thinking when the time comes, I've done this too many times,'' said Miller. "At this point of my life I'm like, 'you know, just go out there and do you — have fun.'
"I'm going to do that every single game. I feel like every single game, you guys, this year, it shouldn't be a surprise if I put up numbers like this.''
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who played with Miller at Morgan Park, called it a "efficient" performance.
"If he had the open shot, he shot it. If he didn't, he passed it,'' said Dosunmu, who also scored 28 points — a career best — for the Fighting Illini (1-0). "You guys saw what he's capable of doing. He's a sniper but the one thing I love about Adam is he's not just a shooter. He has wiggle in his game. He has the full arsenal. His best attribute is shooting the ball. Teams can't double or team's can't help too hard because he shoots the ball so well.''
Illinois coach Brad Underwood wasn't surprised by Miller game.
"I thought he was the best scorer in this class,'' he said. "I thought he was a guy who could just get buckets and do it in a variety of ways.
"When you are a gifted scorer and a gifted shot-maker, which he is, and the one thing with Adam, he has the ability to make hard shots.''
Making shots was something that Illinois did relatively easy against North Carolina A&T. The Illini were 17-of-32 from 3-point range and the 17 made 3-pointers was a new program record.
"Our shooting is certainly better than a year ago," Underwood said. "Ayo and Adam are elite shooters from the outside. I think we're going to be a pretty good shooting team this year.''
Illinois improved to 102-14 in season openers with the victory.
Four players finished in double figures for the Illini. Miller and Dosunmu led the way with 28 each, while sophomore Kofi Cockburn had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Jacob Grandison, making his Illinois debut after transferring from Holy Cross, came off the bench to score 10.
The Fighting Illini will continue the multi-team event on Thursday against the Chicago State Cougars.
