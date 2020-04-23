CHAMPAIGN — Adam Miller kept saying that he was fully committed to the University of Illinois and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood.
On Wednesday, Miller made it official. The 6-foot-3 combo guard signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Illinois and play for the Fighting Illini.
Miller, who was the 2020 Mr. Basketball in Illinois and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, is originally from Peoria, but he played his final three high school seasons at Chicago Morgan Park, winning the IHSA state title in 2018.
During his senior season with the Mustangs, Miller averaged 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals a game as he helped lead Morgan Park to a 22-9 record and a spot in the IHSA Class 3A sectional finals before the state tournament series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miller is a five-star prospect by Rivals (No. 30) and four-star by ESPN (No. 29) and 247Sports (No. 33 composite). He is the fourth top-50 recruit signed by Underwood and his staff and will become the 13th Illinois Mr. Basketball to play for the Fighting Illini.
“Adam made a memorable impact on me the very first time I saw him as a sophomore,’’ said Underwood in an official university release. “He did an individual workout right after a team workout at his high school, and I was so impressed by his work ethic and his attention to detail with fundamentals. He went on to win a state championship with Morgan Park that year, dominating on the defensive end in the title game.
“Adam has only continued to blossom and grow his game from there. He is an elite scorer, a multi-talented two-play player with the ball in his hands, as a shooter with great range and with his defensive prowess. Adam is a winner. He was headed toward another high school state title before the season was cut short, and excelled in USA Basketball settings with his ability to compete and play alongside the nation’s top players. Adam is a great student who will also fit well with the tremendous academic setting here at the University of Illinois.”
Miller joins point guard Andre Curbelo (Vega Baja, Puerto Rico/Long Island Lutheran) and power forward Coleman Hawkins (Sacramento, California/Prolific Prep) in the Illini Class of 2020. Illinois’ recruiting class ranks second in the Big Ten and No. 15 nationally by 247Sports composite and No. 16 by Rivals.
