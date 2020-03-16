BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana made it official Monday, hiring Aaron Wellman as its new strength and conditioning coach.
Wellman’s hiring, widely reported last week, comes at a challenging time for the new coach as Indiana’s strength and conditioning facilities are currently closed in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Wellman has spent the previous four years as head strength and conditioning coach for the New York Giants, where he was highly regarded in his ability to prevent and rehabilitate players quickly from injury.
Last season, under Wellman’s guidance, it took star New York Giants running back Saquan Barkely a month to return from a high ankle sprain, an injury that normally sidelines players from six weeks up to two months.
Including the Giants, Wellman brings 15 years of experience heading strength and conditioning programs, including stints with Michigan (2011-14), San Diego State (2009-10) and Ball State (2004-08). Wellman also was the assistant strength and conditioning coordinator at Notre Dame in 2015 and an assistant strength coach at Michigan State from 2001-03 before joining the Giants.
"Bringing in his elite expertise is a game changer,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Aaron has worked at the highest levels in both college and professional football. We are excited for his arrival and believe he will take our strength and conditioning to another level."
Wellman replaces Indiana strength and conditioning coach Dave Ballou and speed coach Dr. Matt Rhea, two coaches highly regarded for their sports science approach to training and development. Both were hired by Alabama last month.
In taking the Indiana job, Wellman is returning to his Hoosier roots. A native of Ligonier, Ind., Wellman was a four-year letterman on the Manchester University football team. He began his coaching career in strength and conditioning as a graduate assistant at IU (1997), then worked his way up to assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Hoosiers (1998-2001).
"It's exciting to be back at a university we love and to work with a coaching staff and team we believe in," Wellman said. "We're anxious to get started."
Wellman is a registered master strength and conditioning coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA), a certified strength and conditioning specialist and personal trainer by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and a specialist in performance nutrition by the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA).
