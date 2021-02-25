ARMSTRONG — Kyla Bullington had 23 points as the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team beat Chrisman 70-18 on Thursday.
Carlyn Crozier had 16 points for the Trojans, who had a 43-6 halftime lead, while Faith Cline had nine, Mattie Kennel had eight and Cami Saltsgaver added six.
Olivia Radke had six points for the Cardinals, while Piper Knight added four.
The Trojans return to action today against Deland-Weldon, while the Cardinals will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 70, Chrisman 18
Chrisman (18) — Kailey Phipps 0 0-0 0, Olivia Radke 2 0-0 6, Kendall Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Kendle Lemmon 1 0-2 2, Kaylee Ruff 0 0-0 0, Addison Phipps 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Piper Knight 2 0-2 4, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 17-23 66.
Armstrong-Potomac (70) — Carlyn Crozier 7 0-0 16, Gigi Mulvaney 1 0-0 2, Lily Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kyla Bullington 11 1-4 23, Cadence Crull 0 2-2 2, Cami Saltsgaver 3 0-0 6, Maddy Hudson 0 0-0 0, Mattie Kennel 3 0-0 8, Faith Cline 3 3-4 9. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Chrisman;6;0;7;5;—;18
A-P;25;18;10;7;—;70
3-point field goals — Chrisman 5 (Radke 2, Lemmon, Addison Phipps, Mitchell); Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Crozier 2, Kennel 2). Total fouls — Chrisman 5, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.