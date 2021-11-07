POLO — Milford's Angel Salinas ran for 257 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday but it wasn't enough as the Bearcats fell to the Polo Marcos 62-52 in the second round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoffs.
Salinas has touchdown runs of 57 and 64 yards in the first quarter and Sawyer Lafoon had touchdown runs of 16 and 53 yards as Milford built a 26-16 lead.
Polo tied the contest at 32-32 at halftime, before taking a 40-38 lead in the third quarter and the Marcos closed out their victory with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats finished with 388 rushing yards in the loss as Lafoon had 113 on eight carries.
