FORSYTH — Danville junior Allison Thompson collapsed to the ground after battling an extremely slick and sloppy 3-mile course at Hickory Point Golf Club for the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet.
Thompson admitted that the emotional finish is something that typically happens to her.
"I always get really emotional after the finish,'' she said. "I'm usually very exhausted. Most of time, I'm crying because I'm proud of myself, but sometimes, it's because of the pain.''
On Saturday, Thompson admitted her emotional finish was because of the awful conditions and the pain she had to endure.
But about 30 minutes after she finished, the emotions had quickly turned to elation.
Thompson's 16th place finish was the eighth best for an individual not on a state qualifying and thus she was going to advance to this weekend's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
"It's great. I've never made it to state before,'' Thompson said. "The last time we ran in a meet to qualify for state (2019), I just missed reaching state by one runner.
"I wanted this really bad and I just ran my heart out.''
Not only did Thompson had to contend with 134 other runners, but the recent rain and the two Class 1A races held earlier that morning turned the course at Hickory Point into a combination of a mud pit and a slip-n-slide.
"At first, it was really getting to me because it was just so muddy,'' Thompson said. "I just kept telling myself that I needed to keep going and make it to state. I just had to figure out a way to run through the mud.
"There were runners falling down and sliding in the mud. I just had to run around them.''
Thompson admitted that's just part of the sport.
In the final 100 meters, Thompson battled with Anna Schurz of Carbondale and Addison Heard of Mascoutah. When she cross the finish line, she saw that her time was 20 minutes and 1.32 seconds.
"I didn't think that was good enough to make state,'' she said. "After talking with my parents and my coach (Chris Dryer) I started thinking about how everyone else probably had bad races and didn't run their best times in these conditions, either.''
When Dryer got the official word, he decided to play a 'trick' on Thompson.
"I've got bad news for you,'' he said, recording the conversation on his phone. "You are going to have practice all this week to get ready for state.''
As expected, Thompson is looking for revenge.
"That was awful,'' she said. "He got me so worried. Once I heard the second part, it was such a relief.''
Especially considering the way that Thompson started this season.
"I didn't think I had any chance to making state when the season started,'' she said. "My times were like 21 minutes and that won't get you to state.
"Something has just clicked for me and I've started running faster.''
At last week's regional meet in Olney, Thompson was third in the girls race with a time of 19:16.
"That is my personal best by like 20 seconds,'' she said. "It definitely gave me the confidence that I needed for today.''
The IHSA Class 2A girls state cross country meet is 11 a.m. this Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.