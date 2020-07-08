PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

Bloomington;0-0;0-0

Centennial;0-0;0-0

Central;0-0;0-0

Danville;0-0;0-0

Manual;0-0;0-0

Normal;0-0;0-0

Normal West;0-0;0-0

Notre Dame;0-0;0-0

Peoria High;0-0;0-0

Richwoods;0-0;0-0

Urbama;0-0;0-0

Aug. 28 games

Bloomington at Normal Community

Metamora at Peoria Notre Dame

Oak Lawn Richards at Normal West

Peoria Manual at Peotone

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria High

Urbana at Champaign Centennial

Aug. 29 game

Danville at Champaign Central

Sept. 4 games

Bloomington at Urbana

Champaign Centennial at Danville

Normal Community at Peoria Manual

Normal West at Champaign Central

Peoria High at Pekin

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al;0-0;0-0

Geo-RF;0-0;0-0

Hoopeston/A-P;0-0;0-0

Oakwood;0-0;0-0

Salt Fork;0-0;0-0

Westville;0-0;0-0

Aug. 28 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oblong

Macon Meridian at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac

Salt Fork at LeRoy

Westville at Moweaqua Central A&M

Aug. 29 game

Oakwood at Iroquois West

Sept. 4 games

Iroquois West at Salt Fork

Momence at Oakwood

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Warrensburg-Latham at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac

Westville at Watseka

Sept. 5 game

Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

———

8-Man Football South

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

Blue Ridge;0-0;0-0

Bunker Hill;0-0;0-0

Carlyle;0-0;0-0

Decatur Lutheran;0-0;0-0

Judah Christian;0-0;0-0

Martinsville;0-0;0-0

Metro-East Lutheran;0-0;0-0

Milford/C-P;0-0;0-0

Pawnee;0-0;0-0

St. Thomas More;0-0;0-0

Schlarman Academy;0-0;0-0

South Fork;0-0;0-0

Aug. 28 games

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

Carlyle at Bunker Hill

Champaign Judah Christian at Champaign St. Thomas More

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford/Cissna Park

Martinsville at Decatur Lutheran

Schlarman Academy at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

South Fork at Low Point-Washburn

Aug. 29 game

Pawnee at Polo

Sept. 4 games

Decatur Lutheran at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park

North Fulton at Schlarman Academy

South Beloit at Blue Ridge

Sept. 5 games

Bunker Hill at Pawnee

Champaign St. Thomas More at South Fork

———

Wabash River Conference

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

Attica;0-0;0-0

Covington;0-0;0-0

Fountain Central;0-0;0-0

North Vermillion;0-0;0-0

Parke Heritage;0-0;0-0

Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0

Seeger;0-0;0-0

South Vermillion;0-0;0-0

Aug. 21 games

Covington at South Vermillion

Owen Valley at North Vermillion

Parke Heritage at Seeger

Riverton Parke at Attica

Southmont at Fountain Central

Aug. 28 games

Attica at Tri-County

Covington at Parke Heritage

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke

Seeger at Benton Central

South Vermillion at North Vermillion

