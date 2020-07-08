PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
Bloomington;0-0;0-0
Centennial;0-0;0-0
Central;0-0;0-0
Danville;0-0;0-0
Manual;0-0;0-0
Normal;0-0;0-0
Normal West;0-0;0-0
Notre Dame;0-0;0-0
Peoria High;0-0;0-0
Richwoods;0-0;0-0
Urbama;0-0;0-0
Aug. 28 games
Bloomington at Normal Community
Metamora at Peoria Notre Dame
Oak Lawn Richards at Normal West
Peoria Manual at Peotone
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria High
Urbana at Champaign Centennial
Aug. 29 game
Danville at Champaign Central
Sept. 4 games
Bloomington at Urbana
Champaign Centennial at Danville
Normal Community at Peoria Manual
Normal West at Champaign Central
Peoria High at Pekin
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al;0-0;0-0
Geo-RF;0-0;0-0
Hoopeston/A-P;0-0;0-0
Oakwood;0-0;0-0
Salt Fork;0-0;0-0
Westville;0-0;0-0
Aug. 28 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oblong
Macon Meridian at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Salt Fork at LeRoy
Westville at Moweaqua Central A&M
Aug. 29 game
Oakwood at Iroquois West
Sept. 4 games
Iroquois West at Salt Fork
Momence at Oakwood
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Warrensburg-Latham at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Westville at Watseka
Sept. 5 game
Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm
———
8-Man Football South
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
Blue Ridge;0-0;0-0
Bunker Hill;0-0;0-0
Carlyle;0-0;0-0
Decatur Lutheran;0-0;0-0
Judah Christian;0-0;0-0
Martinsville;0-0;0-0
Metro-East Lutheran;0-0;0-0
Milford/C-P;0-0;0-0
Pawnee;0-0;0-0
St. Thomas More;0-0;0-0
Schlarman Academy;0-0;0-0
South Fork;0-0;0-0
Aug. 28 games
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Carlyle at Bunker Hill
Champaign Judah Christian at Champaign St. Thomas More
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford/Cissna Park
Martinsville at Decatur Lutheran
Schlarman Academy at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
South Fork at Low Point-Washburn
Aug. 29 game
Pawnee at Polo
Sept. 4 games
Decatur Lutheran at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park
North Fulton at Schlarman Academy
South Beloit at Blue Ridge
Sept. 5 games
Bunker Hill at Pawnee
Champaign St. Thomas More at South Fork
———
Wabash River Conference
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
Attica;0-0;0-0
Covington;0-0;0-0
Fountain Central;0-0;0-0
North Vermillion;0-0;0-0
Parke Heritage;0-0;0-0
Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0
Seeger;0-0;0-0
South Vermillion;0-0;0-0
Aug. 21 games
Covington at South Vermillion
Owen Valley at North Vermillion
Parke Heritage at Seeger
Riverton Parke at Attica
Southmont at Fountain Central
Aug. 28 games
Attica at Tri-County
Covington at Parke Heritage
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke
Seeger at Benton Central
South Vermillion at North Vermillion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.