PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;2-0;2-0
Parke Heritage;1-0;1-0
Attica;1-0;1-1
Fountain Central;0-0;0-0
Riverton Parke;0-1;0-1
Seeger;0-0;0-1
North Vermillion;0-1;0-2
Covington;0-2;0-2
Aug. 28 games
Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14
South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0
Tri-County 42, Seeger 15
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, postponed
Seeger at Benton Central, postponed
Attica at Tri-County, cancelled
Aug. 31 game
Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.
Sept. 4 games
North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 games
Attica at Seeger, 10 a.m.
Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Fountain Central at Frontier, noon
