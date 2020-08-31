PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;2-0;2-0

Parke Heritage;1-0;1-0

Attica;1-0;1-1

Fountain Central;0-0;0-0

Riverton Parke;0-1;0-1

Seeger;0-0;0-1

North Vermillion;0-1;0-2

Covington;0-2;0-2

Aug. 28 games

Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14

South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0

Tri-County 42, Seeger 15

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, postponed

Seeger at Benton Central, postponed

Attica at Tri-County, cancelled

Aug. 31 game

Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.

Sept. 4 games

North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 games

Attica at Seeger, 10 a.m.

Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Fountain Central at Frontier, noon

