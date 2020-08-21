PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;1-0;1-0
Fountain Central;0-0;0-0
North Vermillion;0-0;0-0
Parke Heritage;0-0;0-0
Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0
Seeger;0-0;0-0
Attica;0-0;0-1
Covington;0-1;0-1
Aug. 21 games
South Vermillion 48, Covington 6
Parke Heritage at Seeger, postponed
Frontier 48, Attica 32
Southmont at Fountain Central, postponed
Aug. 21 games
Owen Valley at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 games
Attica at Tri-County
Covington at Parke Heritage
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke
South Vermillion at North Vermillion
Seeger at Benton Central, postponed
