PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;2-0;2-0
Parke Heritage;1-0;2-0
Attica;1-0;1-1
Covington;1-2;1-2
Fountain Central;0-0;0-0
Seeger;0-0;0-1
Riverton Parke;0-1;0-1
North Vermillion;0-2;0-3
Aug. 31 game
Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.
Sept. 4 games
Covington 52, North Vermillion 22
Parke Heritage 54, North Central 20
Sept. 5 games
Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Fountain Central at Frontier, noon
Jay County at Seeger, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Linton, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
South Vermillion at North Central, noon
