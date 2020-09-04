PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;2-0;2-0

Parke Heritage;1-0;2-0

Attica;1-0;1-1

Covington;1-2;1-2

Fountain Central;0-0;0-0

Seeger;0-0;0-1

Riverton Parke;0-1;0-1

North Vermillion;0-2;0-3

Aug. 31 game

Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.

Sept. 4 games

Covington 52, North Vermillion 22

Parke Heritage 54, North Central 20

Sept. 5 games

Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Fountain Central at Frontier, noon

Jay County at Seeger, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Linton, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

South Vermillion at North Central, noon

