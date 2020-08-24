PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;1-0;1-0

Fountain Central;0-0;0-0

Parke Heritage;0-0;0-0

Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0

Seeger;0-0;0-0

Attica;0-0;0-1

Covington;0-1;0-1

North Vermillion;0-0;0-1

Aug. 21 games

South Vermillion 48, Covington 6

Parke Heritage at Seeger, postponed

Frontier 48, Attica 32

Southmont at Fountain Central, postponed

Owen Valley 28, North Vermillion 6

Aug. 28 games

Attica at Tri-County

Covington at Parke Heritage

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke

South Vermillion at North Vermillion

Seeger at Benton Central, postponed

