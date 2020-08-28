PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

;Conf;All

Team;W-L;W-L

South Vermillion;2-0;2-0

Parke Heritage;1-0;1-0

Fountain Central;0-0;0-0

Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0

Seeger;0-0;0-0

Attica;0-0;0-1

North Vermillion;0-1;0-2

Covington;0-2;0-2

Aug. 21 games

South Vermillion 48, Covington 6

Parke Heritage at Seeger, postponed

Frontier 48, Attica 32

Southmont at Fountain Central, postponed

Aug. 21 games

Owen Valley 28, North Vermillion 6

Aug. 28 games

Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14

South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, postponed

Seeger at Benton Central, postponed

Attica at Tri-County, cancelled

Aug. 31 game

Attica at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

