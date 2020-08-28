PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L;W-L
South Vermillion;2-0;2-0
Parke Heritage;1-0;1-0
Fountain Central;0-0;0-0
Riverton Parke;0-0;0-0
Seeger;0-0;0-0
Attica;0-0;0-1
North Vermillion;0-1;0-2
Covington;0-2;0-2
Aug. 21 games
South Vermillion 48, Covington 6
Parke Heritage at Seeger, postponed
Frontier 48, Attica 32
Southmont at Fountain Central, postponed
Aug. 21 games
Owen Valley 28, North Vermillion 6
Aug. 28 games
Parke Heritage 48, Covington 14
South Vermillion 49, North Vermillion 0
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, postponed
Seeger at Benton Central, postponed
Attica at Tri-County, cancelled
Aug. 31 game
Attica at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
