First Team

Capria Brown Senior Schlarman

Sierra Bryant Senior BHRA

Tannah Ceader Junior Schlarman

McKenzie Crowder Junior North Vermillion

Kayleigh Davis Senior Salt Fork

Rylee Dowers Senior North Vermillion

Erin Houpt Junior Danville

Emily Meidel Senior BHRA

Kiley White Senior Seeger

Katelyn Young Senior Oakwood

Second Team

Emma Clapp Senior BHRA

Nau’Tika Conaway Sophomore Danville

Hannah Ellis Senior North Vermillion

Mattie Kennel Sophomore Armstrong-Potomac

Hunter Lange Senior Westville

Reese Noble Senior Covington

Mackenzie Russell Junior Salt Fork

Emily Shrader Senior Seeger

Carsyn Todd Junior Salt Fork

Ali Watson Junior Hoopeston Area

Honorable Mention

Jaiden Baum, junior, Salt Fork, Emma Bogen, senior, Schlarman Academy, Dakota Borman, junior, Fountain Central, Lexie Breymeyer, junior, Hoopeston Area, Kyla Bullington, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac, Ryley Cash, senior, BHRA, Aubry Cole, freshman, Seeger, Avery Cole, junior, Seeger, Bryleigh Collom, freshman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Aaliyah Denius, junior, Oakwood, Gracie Foxworthy, junior, Fountain Central, Alexis Hettmansberger, junior, Salt Fork, Allison High, junior, Seeger, Addasyn Jones, sophomore, Hoopeston Area, Hope Linville, senior, Covington, Ava Martin, sophomore, North Vermillion, Mia Martinez, freshman, Schlarman, Ashynn Pinnick, sophomore, Oakwood, Sophia Rome, sophomore, BHRA, Tharija Rose, sophomore, Danville, Natalie Schluter, senior, Armstrong-Potomac, Riley Shrader, sophomore, Seeger, Aubrey Wells, senior, Oakwood, Daphne Williamson, senior, Westville, Addie Wright, freshman, Oakwood

Tags

Recommended for you