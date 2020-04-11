First Team
Capria Brown Senior Schlarman
Sierra Bryant Senior BHRA
Tannah Ceader Junior Schlarman
McKenzie Crowder Junior North Vermillion
Kayleigh Davis Senior Salt Fork
Rylee Dowers Senior North Vermillion
Erin Houpt Junior Danville
Emily Meidel Senior BHRA
Kiley White Senior Seeger
Katelyn Young Senior Oakwood
Second Team
Emma Clapp Senior BHRA
Nau’Tika Conaway Sophomore Danville
Hannah Ellis Senior North Vermillion
Mattie Kennel Sophomore Armstrong-Potomac
Hunter Lange Senior Westville
Reese Noble Senior Covington
Mackenzie Russell Junior Salt Fork
Emily Shrader Senior Seeger
Carsyn Todd Junior Salt Fork
Ali Watson Junior Hoopeston Area
Honorable Mention
Jaiden Baum, junior, Salt Fork, Emma Bogen, senior, Schlarman Academy, Dakota Borman, junior, Fountain Central, Lexie Breymeyer, junior, Hoopeston Area, Kyla Bullington, freshman, Armstrong-Potomac, Ryley Cash, senior, BHRA, Aubry Cole, freshman, Seeger, Avery Cole, junior, Seeger, Bryleigh Collom, freshman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Aaliyah Denius, junior, Oakwood, Gracie Foxworthy, junior, Fountain Central, Alexis Hettmansberger, junior, Salt Fork, Allison High, junior, Seeger, Addasyn Jones, sophomore, Hoopeston Area, Hope Linville, senior, Covington, Ava Martin, sophomore, North Vermillion, Mia Martinez, freshman, Schlarman, Ashynn Pinnick, sophomore, Oakwood, Sophia Rome, sophomore, BHRA, Tharija Rose, sophomore, Danville, Natalie Schluter, senior, Armstrong-Potomac, Riley Shrader, sophomore, Seeger, Aubrey Wells, senior, Oakwood, Daphne Williamson, senior, Westville, Addie Wright, freshman, Oakwood
