FORSYTH — A year ago, Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sophomore Gabriella Moreman didn't get the opportunity to run in the traditional IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet.
Because of the restrictions surrounding Covid-19 Pandemic, an official state meet wasn't held.
On Saturday, both Russell, the Vermilion County champion, and Moreman, the Vermilion Valley Conference champion, survived a muddy course at the Hickory Point Golf Club well enough to punch their tickets for this year's state meet.
"This has been my goal since last year, but we didn't have a state meet last year, so this is really exciting to make my first trip to state,'' said Russell, who finished ninth with a time of 19 minutes, 24.05 seconds over the 3-mile course.
Russell admitted it was a very weird situation to be running on a course that was soaked with water with puddles everywhere and several very muddy spots.
"There were girls falling left and right,'' she said. "I just tried to find the dry spots.
"You just had to focus on your stride and not worry about what was happening around you.''
Admittedly, Russell's strength as a multi-sport athlete seemingly paid dividends compared to other runners that just focus on distance running.
"It seemed like having a strong, longer stride helped get you through the really bad areas,'' said Russell, whose volleyball season ended last Thursday in the regional championship for Salt Fork, but she noted that basketball practice started on Monday. "It's from one sport to another.''
Moreman was 16th with a time of 19:48.02, about a minute slower than her goal for Saturday, but she was the third of 10 individuals to qualify for this week's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Allie Morris was 43rd on Saturday, the last individual state qualifier was 27th.
As a team, the Comets were 12th with 343 points as only the top six advance to state.
Unity won the sectional title with 57 points while Kate Ahmari of Urbana University High won the individual title with a time of 18 minutes, 5.09 seconds.
Saturday's state finals at Detweiller Park in Class 1A will begin at 9 a.m.
