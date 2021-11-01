Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier leads Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond junior Logan Beckmier, left, and Flora senior Isaac Stanford as they sprint for the finish. Both Beckmier and Stanford got past Mojonnier before the finish line to finish second and third respectively as Mojonnier finished fourth, but he still qualified for this week’s state meet in Peoria.