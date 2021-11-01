FORSYTH — Coming out of the IHSA Class 1A regional meet at Chrisman, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Todd Orvis felt that his Blue Devils needed better than their third-place finish.
On Saturday morning in the Class 1A sectional meet at Hickory Point Golf Club, Orvis saw his team run better on the sloppy, muddy conditions but it wasn't quite enough.
The Blue Devils finished eighth in the team standings with 221 points, missing the state meet by two places as Shelbyville was the final team qualifier with 200 points.
"I thought the boys ran well. They did everything that they could to give themselves a shot,'' Orvis said. "It just didn't work out of them.
"This was, by far, the toughest 1A sectional in the state and we knew that we were fighting with six or seven teams to get out.''
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was the second highest finisher from the Chrisman Regional, beating Paxton-Buckley-Loda, who finished ninth, by 14 points. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond won the sectional title by St. Joseph-Ogden finished second.
"I think getting our 3-4-5 runners grouped up together was critical,'' Orvis said.
Seniors Eli Mojonnier and Emerson Thorlton led the way for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, finished fourth and 23rd respectively. Then came Murphy McCool in 61st, Josh Gernand in 64th and James Dulin in 88th.
"We were close, but each one of us would have needed to pick up a few spots,'' said Mojonnier, who did advance to state as an individual. "We always joke around that the team makes everything seem less stressful for me.
"Next week, I'm going to be on my own.''
Until the results were posted, Mojonnier was hoping that Thorlton was going to join him. But the BHRA senior was three spots or three seconds from the final qualifying spot.
"I was really proud of how Emerson ran this season,'' Mojonnier said. "He started the year dealing with Covid, but he battled through it to help us win the conference title and help us advance to sectional meet.''
Saturday was definitely a difficult day for Mojonnier for a multitude of reasons.
"It was windy and I don't think I ever had solid footing in this race,'' he said. "And then right before the first mile marker, I think I might have hyperextended my knee a little bit.
"So it seemed like everything that could have gone wrong, did.''
The knee problems only intensified the poor conditions.
"Every time I tried to dig in, I could feel it hurt a little bit,'' Mojonnier said. "And I had to dig in on every step because I was sliding everywhere.''
In the final 100 meters on Saturday, Mojonnier was passed by both Logan Beckmier of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Flora's Isaac Stanford. Beckmier was second and Stanford finished third.
"I'm usually the one that beats people at the finish,'' Mojonnier said. "But not today. It happens. Everyone has bad races. I still have the state meet and I will get it fixed before we get there.''
Mojonnier didn't blame the conditions for his finish.
"Everyone had the same conditions,'' he said. "So, if it isn't good for one person, it's probably not good for anyone.''
That included Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James, who won the sectional title with a time of 15 minutes, 24.17 seconds. Mojonnier's time was 16:16.94.
"Ryder said that he almost fell a couple times,'' Mojonnier said.
One runner that did fall more than once on Saturday was Bis-Henn/Ross-Al junior Isaiah Tidwell, who was covered in mud as he finished 144th.
