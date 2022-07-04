LEXINGTON, Ohio — As Scott McLaughlin celebrated with his parents and Team Penske on the quaint victory podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a full-blown crisis raged across the paddock at Andretti Autosport.
McLaughlin picked up his second career IndyCar victory on Sunday, his first with his parents in attendance after a 31-month separation because of the pandemic. Wayne McLaughlin paced pit lane over the closing laps, while his wife, Diane, wiped away a tear as their only son crossed the finish line.
“I’m just so excited for him just that he could get a win while we were here,” Wayne McLaughlin told The Associated Press in victory lane. “I knew he wanted to do that, but we’d never talked about it because we didn’t want to put any pressure on him. What an amazing result.”
It was one of the few celebrations at Mid-Ohio, where Chevrolet lost five cars to malfunctions and the Andretti camp fumed over contact between its drivers. Team owner Michael Andretti stormed away from Alexander Rossi’s pit stand after contact between Rossi and teammate Romain Grosjean knocked them both off course, and Andretti was later seen in a heated discussion with Rossi’s father.
Reddick gets first victory
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait.
Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes.
“It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said.
The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304 seconds over Elliott, who had the pole position and led for 36 of the 62 laps. Elliott was seeking his eighth career Cup road-course win to tie Tony Stewart for second place — one behind Jeff Gordon’s record.
“He’s been the guy that’s won more road courses the last couple of years than anybody,” Reddick said.
Kyle Larson was third, followed by Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.
Teenager Gibbs outduels Larson
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Ty Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime Saturday at Road America for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The race featured a major wreck that impacted about a third of the 38-car field. Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime.
The 19-year-old Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, chased Larson for much of the overtime session, passed him early in the final lap and remained in front the rest of the way for his third career road-course win. Gibbs’ winning margin was 0.858 seconds.
Dragic, Bulls agree on deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can’t be announced until Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement.
The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.
Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.
The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years. They settled their biggest offseason issue when they agreed to a five-year max contract with LaVine last week.
Stallions 33 Stars 30
CANTON, Ohio — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted to bring a USFL championship back home to the fans in the Magic City.
Well, Holtz got his wish.
As they have done all season long, the Stallions earned a comeback victory in Sunday night’s title game, 33-30 over the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Seven of Birmingham’s nine victories during the regular season were comeback wins.
With Birmingham’s starting quarterback J’Mar Smith leaving the game with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter due to a leg cramp, backup Alex McGough led the Stallions on the game-deciding drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.