KHIMKI, Russia — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset.” Griner also was fined 1 million rubles (about $16,700).
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced as “unacceptable” the verdict and sentence, which came amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.
“I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Biden said, adding that he would continue to work to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction.
Outside court, the U.S. Embassy's charge d’affaires Elizabeth Rood called the outcome “a miscarriage of justice.”
Griner, recognized as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, has been detained since Feb. 17 after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage upon landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to Russia, where she has competed since 2014.
As she was led out of court, Griner said: “I love my family.”
The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years that Griner had faced under the charges. Most Russians possessing small quantities of drugs get at most five years in prison, lawyers said.
Defense attorney Maria Blagovolina told reporters later that Griner was "very upset, very stressed. She can hardly talk. It’s a difficult time for her.”
Before the unusually swift verdict was reached, an emotional Griner apologized to her family, teammates and the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where she plays in the WNBA offseason, “for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them.”
With her voice cracking, she added: “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”
Griner has 10 days to appeal, and her lawyers say they expect a hearing in Moscow regional court next week. Asked if Griner could ask for pardon from President Vladimir Putin, Blagovolina said they would consider every possibility, but the lawyers said they were not part of any discussions about a prisoner swap.
RACING
Rested Newgarden
seeking IndyCar lead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Josef Newgarden finished a disappointing 10th in the debut Music City Grand Prix on the downtown streets of his Nashville hometown.
That's not good enough to keep Newgarden in the hunt for a third IndyCar title, so the American slimmed down his schedule this week to ensure he's rested for Sunday's race.
He's had a disruptive two weeks since he collapsed following a crash at Iowa and hit his head.
Newgarden admits he wasn't at 100% when he raced last week at Indianapolis. He's third in the standings. Team Penske teammate Will Power is the points leader with four races remaining.
VeeKay extends
contract with ECR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One piece of IndyCar’s silly season has fallen into place. Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with Ed Carpenter Racing.
The 21-year-old Dutchman said on Twitter he was staying in the No. 21 Chevrolet.
Unlike recent contract dealings in both IndyCar and Formula One, this one was backed minutes later when ECR confirmed the news.
VeeKay took the extension rather than wait to see how the situation is resolved at Chip Ganassi Racing with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou.
VeeKay decided to stay where he is and not gamble on the No. 10 at Ganassi possibly opening.
Kyle Busch, family
escapes mall shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots.
Bloomington police say no one was injured. Police were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
A video posted on Twitter shows Busch’s walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.
Kyle Busch is scheduled to race in the No. 18 Toyota on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The 2015 and 2019 series champion has won 60 career Cup races.
FOOTBALL
Cardinals coach
facing charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged with two counts of domestic battery in Indianapolis stemming from an alleged incident in May.
One of the counts includes a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Saxon is a long-time running backs coach who has been with the Cardinals since 2019. He was the running backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2000 to 2019. He played eight years in the NFL from 1988 to 1995.
