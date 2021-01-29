SAN DIEGO — Viktor Hovland birdied his final for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines’ tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Famers Insurance Open.
Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about an hour due to wind and rain on the blufftop municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
The 23-year-old Norwegian closed with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth to reach 9 under.
Hovland leads a group of six at 8 under, including first-round co-leader Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, who won this tournament in 2017 and finished second to Marc Fleishman last year.
Reed shot an even-par 72 on the South Course a day after firing an 8-under 64 on the easier North Course. Rahm shot a 5-under 67 on the North Course.
Also at 8 under were Tony Finau, who had a 5-under 67 on the North; Ryan Palmer, who carded a 2-under 70 on the North; Adam Scott, who had a 3-under 69 on the South; and Lanto Griffin, who shot 2-under 70 on the South.
The weather is supposed to clear up for the weekend rounds on the South Course. The course will host the U.S. Open in June for just the second time.
Hovland lives in Stillwater, where he played at Oklahoma State. He said he’s been practicing there recently.
“That’s helped me for this week. It got really cold, obviously raining and hail, so being Norwegian I think that also helps,” he said. “I just played really solid and made some putts.”
He had just one bogey, on the par-4 15th.
Hovland, who won the Puerto Rico Open last year for his first tour victory, said he has confidence going into the weekend.
“I think especially playing a tough course like the South Course, you can’t really fake it, especially in these conditions,” he said. “Playing a hard golf course and then playing well, that I think is what gives me the ultimate kind of belief that I played really well today. You just can’t really fake it. But it’s another day tomorrow and we’ve got two more rounds left, so it’s definitely not going to roll over and give anything to you.”
Rahm also had just one bogey. He said it was much more difficult Friday than the opening round, which was played in nice weather.
“Those fairways are narrow enough as it is. When you start adding the side wind, it’s just not fun,” Rahm said.
“I can’t really stress how hard it can get,” he added. “North is easier. South today is brutal, I mean absolutely brutal. Every shot counts out there. Even being on the fairway some shots are not easy and with this wind and rain coming in and out, for those who played the North today, we should be really fortunate to play that course today.”
Rahm shot a 3-under 69 on the South Course on Thursday.
Parker headed to Chicago
Candace Parker is headed home and Kayla McBride is getting a fresh start in Minnesota.
WNBA free agents can’t officially sign until Monday, but Parker is leaving Los Angeles for Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her professional career with the Sparks, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.
McBride told WSlam! that she would be joining the Lynx once free agents can officially sign deals Monday. A different person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AP that an agreement was in place. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement is permitted until Feb. 1.
There could be a lot of movement in the WNBA this offseason with many big-name unrestricted free agents, including Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, Amanda Zahui B., Betnijah Laney, Cheyenne Parker and Jasmine Thomas. Nearly 75% of the players on the Sparks’ roster are free agents.
“We really worked as hard as possible to make sure that we loved them all and were committed to all of them and wanted to try the best we could to re-sign as many as possible. But there was no way to keep everyone happy and make sure everyone gets paid,” Sparks general manager and coach Derek Fisher said during a live Twitter chat with the AP. “That makes for some tough decisions and we’ve had some hard conversations. That’s led to increased player movement from our roster.”
Two players who are free agents but won’t be moving are Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The all-time assist leader and points leader will be staying in Seattle and Phoenix, respectively.
There was a time when Parker would have fallen into the same category as Bird and Taurasi as a lifer playing her whole career with one team. She was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by Los Angeles and is a two-time league MVP, and the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Still, the chance to play at home in Chicago and finish her career in front of her family appealed to the 34-year-old. The Sky have a strong nucleus to put around Parker that includes guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, as well as budding star Diamond DeShields.
BASEBALL Wainwright, Cards finalize $8M deal
ST. LOUIS — Pitcher Adam Wainwright is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 17th season.
The 39-year-old right-hander and the Cardinals finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday, a deal agreed to earlier this week.
Wainwright will match Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37).
Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.
He made $1,851,852 in prorated pay from a $5 million base salary last year plus $1.2 million in earned bonuses.
Wainwright’s contract includes a full no-trade provision even though he already cannot be dealt without his consent as a 10-year veteran who has spent the last five years with his current club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.