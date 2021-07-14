ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Peyton Manning didn’t rule out a future role with the Denver Broncos given the ownership uncertainty surrounding one of the NFL’s iconic franchises.
“I am as interested in what’s going to happen as anybody because I care about it,” Manning said Wednesday in a Zoom call ahead of his induction next month into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The trust that runs the franchise valued at $3.2 billion could approve one of late owner Pat Bowlen’s children to become the team’s next controlling owner — Brittany Bowlen, 31, is the preferred choice — or sell the team altogether.
Arapahoe County District Judge John E. Scipione signed a motion this week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two of the late owner’s daughters from his first marriage.
Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace had alleged their father was already affected by Alzheimer’s and was subject to “undue influence” in setting up the three-person trust that has run the team in his absence and will decide the future of the franchise.
Bowlen died in 2019 a month shy of his induction into the Hall of Fame and five years after stepping away from his duties running the team after announcing he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The judge had put the four-week trial, which was scheduled to start July 12, on hold earlier this month.
All of Bowlen’s seven children named in the trust must agree on the choice if one of them is selected or the team would be sold.
That has led to speculation that Manning, who retired after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, could be involved in some capacity.
“I’ve gone on a year-to-year basis in this second chapter,” Manning said. “I’m going to try to do this, this year. I don’t go past that because you try different things and maybe you like it, maybe you don’t. I will always be a part of the Broncos and Colts organizations in some way.
“But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever. I’ve just said no to some things each year. The next year, maybe things change. So, who knows what will happen in that.”
Nebraska picks Alberts as new AD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska hired Trev Alberts as its new athletic director Wednesday, hoping a star from the school’s glory years can restore what was once among the nation’s most dominant football programs.
Alberts, the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, will fill the job that opened with last month’s retirement of Bill Moos. At a news conference at Memorial Stadium, an emotional Alberts alluded to his time in Lincoln and promised to work collaboratively.
“Other than my faith and my family, everything I have materially and otherwise is a result of an opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska,” he said. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly.”
Alberts will start his new job Monday, weeks after Moos abruptly announced his retirement. Moos, the athletic director for three years, had 18 months left on his contract.
Alberts was an All-American at Nebraska, playing from 1990 to 1993 and winning the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards as the top college linebacker along the way. He was the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft but retired in 1997 after three injury-plagued seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
He voiced support for another former Husker, football coach Scott Frost, who is off to a lackluster start in his return to Lincoln. Nebraska has posted four straight losing seasons overall and has rarely been a factor in the Big Ten race much less the national championship runs Cornhusker fans becamse accustomed to a generation ago.
Alberts pledged never to micromanage the football program, focusing instead on big-picture concerns in the department.
“I want to be helpful,” he said. “I will not call a play. I don’t tell coaches who to recruit.”
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Alberts has proven to be a strong leader at UNO, and his 12-year tenure there showed his longevity and commitment to the state.
Solich retires from Ohio
Ohio coach Frank Solich had one of the great second acts in college football history.
After a six-year stint as Tom Osborne’s replacement at Nebraska was deemed good but not good enough, Solich returned to his home state and led a downtrodden Ohio football program to 16 years of unprecedented success.
Solich announced his retirement Wednesday, stepping away from coaching after a 55-year career because of a health issue he initially thought he could work through.
Solich, 76, called his condition a “rare cardiovascular situation.”
“At first there was a little bit of denial about it, then I thought, ‘Well, hey, you’re feeling pretty good, despite what they’re saying, and you can keep going,’” he said on a Zoom call with reporters. “I came to my right senses pretty quickly on that end of it, and knew that our players deserved more than I was going to be able to give to them coming down the stretch here.”
Solich retires as the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories. Including his time at Nebraska, his alma mater, Solich is 173-101 as a college coach.
He is stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. He was the oldest active head coach in major college football.
That distinction now goes to North Carolina’s Mack Brown, who turns 70 on Aug. 27. Alabama’s Nick Saban turns 70 on Halloween.
There will be no search for Solich’s replacement at Ohio. Offensive coordinator and associate head coach Tim Albin was promoted to head coach and received a four-year contract.
Albin has been an assistant under Solich at Ohio since 2005, directing some of the most prolific offenses in school history. He also worked under Solich at Nebraska.
“I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program,” Albin said.
Athletes to award their own medals
TOKYO — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.
The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
“The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo. “They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.
“It will be made sure that the person who will put the medal on the tray will do so only with disinfected gloves, so that the athlete can be sure that nobody touched them before.”
The Olympic approach is different to soccer in Europe where UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has personally hung medals around the necks of players at competition finals in recent weeks.
Ceferin also shook hands with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro 2020 medal and trophy presentation in London on Sunday. His save in a penalty shootout clinched the title for Italy against England.
Bach confirmed Wednesday that in Tokyo “there will be no handshakes and there will be no hugs during the ceremony.”
Olympic medals are typically presented by an IOC member or a leading official in a sport’s governing body.
The IOC had previously said medalists and ceremony officials would have to wear masks.
With no paying spectators allowed to attend most Olympic events, what Bach described as an “immersive sound system” will try to create atmosphere for the athletes in the stadiums and venues.
Crowd noise recorded from each event at previous Olympics will be fed into the arena as one of several ways to support the athletes, he said.
Some athletes will be connected after their event via screens to their families, friends and fan clubs at home, while fans will be able to send video clips of up to six seconds that can be displayed next to the field of play.
The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.
