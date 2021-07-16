GREEN BAY, Wis. — Playing home games without spectators because of the pandemic caused the Green Bay Packers’ operating revenues to drop nearly 27% during the most recent fiscal year.
The Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues. That’s the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in.
The team had a record $506.9 million in revenues a year earlier.
“The pandemic had a significant impact on our finances. But that said, I think the Packers remain in a very strong position financially,” Packers CEO/president Mark Murphy said at a Friday news conference.
Green Bay did not have paying spectators at Lambeau Field until the playoffs, when it had a limited crowd at two games.
The Packers expect to fill Lambeau Field’s entire seating capacity for games this season and also plan to welcome fans to training camp later this month. Murphy says that means the team’s finances should return to their pre-pandemic levels.
Murphy said the Packers had $309.2 million in national revenues, up from $296 million a year ago. But local revenues fell from $210.9 million to $61.8 million, a drop of 70.7%.
As the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise, the Packers disclose their expenses and revenues each year. The team’s annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for July 26.
Former Bear Ginn retires
CLEVELAND — Ted Ginn Jr. returned to Glenville High School on Friday to announce his NFL retirement.
The 36-year-old former Ohio State receiver and returner played for his father, Ted Sr., at Glenville before moving on to the Buckeyes and the NFL.
“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out.”
Ginn spent 14 seasons in the NFL with Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, New Orleans and Chicago. In 193 regular-season games, he had 412 receptions for 5,742 yards — averaging 13.9 yards a catch — and 33 touchdowns. He also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Last season in six games with Chicago, he had three catches for 40 yards.
Army launches drive for Michie Stadium
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Army West Point Athletic Association launched a $95 million campaign Thursday to fund reconstruction of the east stands at Michie Stadium.
The construction project, the most ambitious in the history of the United States Military Academy, was announced three years ago and has included extensive input from cadets. It will add several levels of seating, including suites, loge, and luxury boxes to the portion of the stadium that abuts Lusk Reservoir and provides seating for the Corps of Cadets.
Victory Plaza, which will honor the achievements of cadet-athletes, is also part of the project.
“We could not be more thrilled to officially announce the launch of this historic project,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “The game day experience provided at Michie Stadium is already world-renowned, and these efforts will put our facility on the precipice of being one of the finest that college athletics has to offer.”
Named after cadet Dennis Michie, who introduced football to the academy in 1890, Michie Stadium was built in 1924 and has become a West Point icon. It seats 38,000 for football.
“The effect that this facility has on our community extends far beyond what happens when we take the field on game day,” coach Jeff Monken said. “Michie Stadium is wrapped up in such a rich history, and the cadets that have cheered for us have played as big a role in creating our program’s renowned legacy as those lining up on the field.”
Mohoric posts 2nd stage win
LIBOURNE, France — Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line.
Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion had a message to his critics.
“It was a sign to show people that question our performances to be mindful that we are making huge sacrifices,” he said after posting a second stage win by surging solo from a breakaway group with a darting attack on Friday.
“It’s the biggest race in the world, and also today we had to make the point that we are one of the best teams in the world and that we are on an even playing field.”
Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers (16 miles) left in Stage 19 and produced a tremendous individual effort after spending the day at the front.
His victory brought relief to his team, which was raided as part of a doping investigation. The Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification.”
None of the Bahrain Victorious riders competing at the Tour has been publicly accused of wrongdoing.
“I was thinking mostly about what happened two days ago,” Mohoric said, when asked about his thoughts in the final kilometer. “When I felt like a criminal with all the police coming to our hotel.
“From one point of view, it’s a good thing, because it means there are still controls in the peloton and they are checking all the teams. But from another point of view ... it’s not a nice thing when the police walk into your room and search all your belongings.”
About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) in charge of the case were involved in the search, and Mohoric’s team said it was asked for all of its training files.
“Even if you have nothing to hide it feels a little bit weird ... when they go through your personal photos, the photos of your family, your phone and your messages,” Mohoric said. “At the end of the day I’ve got nothing to hide ... and I don’t care too much about other people checking my stuff, so it’s okay in the end I hope.”
Mohoric has stage wins at all three Grand Tours and is a specialist of long solo efforts. The Slovenian earned his first Tour stage win by claiming the marathon stage of this year’s race, a 249-kilometer hilly trek in central France.
On paper, Friday’s 207-kilometer flat stage to the southwestern town of Libourne looked tailor-made for Mark Cavendish, but the British sprinter’s team did not try to catch the breakaway when it formed.
After matching Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins last week, Cavendish will have another chance to break it during Sunday’s final stage, a mainly processional ride generally ending with a mass sprint on the Champs-Elysees.
Christophe Laporte was runner-up, 58 seconds off the pace, and Casper Pedersen completed the podium.
With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar rode safely in the pack, crossing 20 minutes, 50 seconds behind with his main rivals.
Barring an accident, the UAE Team Emirates rider should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year. Pogacar has a huge lead of nearly six minutes over Jonas Vingegaard in the general classification. Richard Carapaz is third.
Before Sunday’s final stage, there is just one difficult stage remaining — a time trial through the Bordelais vineyards on Saturday. Pogacar excels in the race against the clock and won the first time trial of this Tour, beating the pure specialists.
Mohoric was part of a group of six riders that broke away in the early stages and quickly opened a gap. A spill after 38 kilometers disrupted the peloton’s tempo and the chase was disorganized, with a myriad of attacks that split the bunch in several groups.
Nils Politt and Edward Theuns went clear as a 20-man counterattack group filled with punchy riders excelling on flat terrain managed to move away with 130 kilometers to go. With Merckx’s record at stake, that unexpected scenario was bad news for Cavendish, since it was extremely difficult for the pack to control such a big group and guarantee a sprint finish.
Cavendish’s teammates did not react, though, and rival teams were forced to take responsibility for the pursuit. A long power struggle took shape in the monotonous landscape of the green forests of the Landes region until the peloton led by the teammates of veteran sprinter Andre Greipel gave up the chase with 80 kilometers left.
Knowing the stage win would not escape one of them, riders in the front group started testing each other 40 kilometers from the finish with a succession of attacks that punctuated the stage’s finale until Mohoric made his decisive move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.