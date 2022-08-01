BOSTON — Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country.
The most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., stood with Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach — the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.
Russell died Sunday at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, at his side, his family said in a statement posted on social media. No cause of death was immediately available; Russell, who had been living in the Seattle area, was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness.
“We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” the family said. “That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”
A Hall of Famer, five-time Most Valuable Player and 12-time All-Star, Russell in 1980 was voted the greatest player in the NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most decorated champion — he also won two college titles and an Olympic gold medal — and an archetype of selflessness who won with defense and rebounding while others racked up gaudy scoring totals.
Watson gets 6-game suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Montgomery ready to prove his worth
LAKE FOREST — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery insists he’s not focusing on his contract, even though his rookie deal is set to expire after the season.
He simply wants to be “the best version of myself.”
Montgomery is coming off a difficult season in which he missed four games because of a sprained knee.
He wound up running for 849 yards after going for 1,070 the previous year. His yards per carry also dropped, from 4.3 in 2020 to 3.8.
Cubs trade Effross to Yanks
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.
Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year.
He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal.
The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
White Sox acquire Diekman from BoSox
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash.
The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year.
The White Sox are trying to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season after winning the AL Central last year.
GOLF Europe selects Donald as captain
Luke Donald is Europe’s new captain for the Ryder Cup in Italy next year.
The job had belonged to Henrik Stenson. But then the Swede went back on his pledge to support Europe by signing on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The European tour stripped Stenson of the job.
It now belongs to Donald. He’s a four-time Ryder Cup player who never played on a losing team. Donald also is a former No. 1 player in the world.
The matches are in September 2023 at Marco Simone in Italy. Donald is keeping Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice captains.
SOCCER England claims women’s Euro title
LONDON — England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time to win its first major women’s soccer title.
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner.
The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal.
The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium drew contrasts with violent scenes when the England men’s team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago.
England’s title comes 56 years after its only major men’s title which was also an extra-time win at Wembley over Germany at the 1966 World Cup.
CYCLING Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France
PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten has won the women’s Tour de France for the first time by clinching the eighth and final stage in style.
The 39-year-old Van Vleuten won the stage by 30 seconds from Dutch countrywoman Demi Vollering, who also finished the race in second overall. Italian rider Silvia Persico was third in the stage.
In the overall standings Van Vleuten was 3:48 clear of Vollering and 6:35 ahead of Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in third spot. Van Vleuten had just about enough energy to punch the air in delight when crossing the line after a grueling final climb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.