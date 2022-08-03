IndyCar on Wednesday fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 because the team used a water bottle to make weight in the car Alexander Rossi drove to end his 49-race losing streak.
Rossi’s car failed inspection following Saturday’s win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar said the water bottle was used instead of ballast to ensure the car met the minimum weight requirement.
“From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye. “From a technical perspective, the way they achieved the weight is not allowed. To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.”
Rossi was also docked 20 points in the standings, but he ranked eighth in the standings before the penalty and is long out of IndyCar’s title race. Rossi is leaving Andretti at the end of the season to drive for Arrow McLaren SP.
“We regret the mistake and appreciate IndyCar’s understanding that the No. 27 was compliant during the race,” the team said in a statement, adding it looked forward to moving on to this weekend’s racing in Nashville.
His win Saturday ended a three-year losing streak that dated to Road America in Wisconsin in 2019 and spanned 1,133 days. The victory also helped Rossi leave his No. 27 team on a positive note; almost 70% of Rossi’s team has been with him for his seven seasons driving for Andretti.
Rossi, from California, won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016. He’d returned to the United States that season after his time chasing a seat in Formula One came to an end. Rossi’s five races in the 2015 season make him the last American driver to compete in an F1 weekend.
Busch to miss Michigan race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45.
“I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.”
Gibbs finished 17th at Pocono and Indianapolis, but Michigan will be his first traditional oval in a Cup car. Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. Headed into Sunday’s race at Michigan he does have a spot based on his May victory at Kansas.
He’d lose that spot on points based on how other drivers perform while Busch is out. There are four races remaining to set the playoff field.
“We’re looking forward to Kurt being back to 100% and on track,” 23XI said in a statement.
Bulls, Dragic finalize contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday.
The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.
The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.
Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.
The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years.
Minnesota’s Ihnen has knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season. He reinjured the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. Ihnen was hurt in practice last week.
The 6-foot-10 native of Germany played in 50 games over his first two seasons. He averaged 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes.
Ihnen and fellow junior Parker Fox would have been two of the most experienced frontcourt players for the Gophers this season. Fox is also out for a second straight year following knee surgery.
NFL appeals Watson suspension
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The league initially recommended an $8 million fine and asked during settlement negotiations for at least a $5 million fine plus a 12-game suspension that never materialized, another person involved in the talks told the AP.
The NFL’s appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it’s still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.
Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.
In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson’s behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
But her punishment fell far short of the NFL’s request. So, the league on Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.
The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight. Both sides could still reach a settlement to avoid a lengthy battle. The NFLPA didn’t immediately comment on the appeal.
Dolphins owner gets suspended
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his and Payton’s agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.
The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17.
“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”
The investigation concluded the Dolphins violated the league’s anti-tampering policy on three separate occasions.
