HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick’s farewell to Atlanta Motor Speedway provided an emotional example of NASCAR losing another of its biggest names.
The exodus of some of the sport’s stars is a concern to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon, who says he is worried about the growth of the sport. But Gordon says there is reason for hope. Sunday night’s rain-shortened race won by William Byron served to shine a spotlight on the emerging star who drives for Hendrick.
The 25-year-old Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins, and he moved to the top of the points standings by surviving a spin in the second stage that caused him to fall a lap behind.
At the start of the race, Harvick drove his No. 4 beside the 29 he drove to his first NASCAR win in Atlanta in 2001. The 29 was driven by grand marshal Richard Childress, who was the team owner for Harvick in 2001.
The 29 Chevrolet was built for Dale Earnhardt Sr. before Earnhardt died in a crash at the Daytona 500 weeks earlier. Following the 2001 win in Atlanta, Harvick held three fingers out of his window in tribute to Earnhardt’s No. 3, providing a lasting memory for Earnhardt fans.
The retirement of Harvick, 47, after the season removes another popular driver from competition. The sport also has seen such other stars as Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Gordon retire in recent years, creating a void.
Byron, who drives the 24 that Gordon made famous as a four-time Cup Series champion, appears capable of helping to fill the void. Following Sunday night’s race, Gordon spoke of Byron with pride, as a team executive and a NASCAR fan.
“To me right now it’s about building superstars and recognizable faces and names,” Gordon said. “That’s what is going to help grow the sport. We’ve lost a lot of them in a short period of time. It’s about building them back up.
“I think William is on the cusp of doing that by going to victory lane and winning races and leading as many laps as he has. That just opens up more doors and opportunities to get him in front of more kind of mainstream media and get his face and name out there to help grow the sport.”
It’s notable that Byron has moved to the top of the points race while competing on a Hendrick roster that also includes Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Larson and Elliott won Cup Series championships in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and Elliott won last summer’s race in Atlanta.
Of the Hendrick drivers, only Byron and Larson are assured of playoff spots this year. Elliott and Bowman are still looking for their first 2023 wins.
Byron, who also won Atlanta’s spring race in 2022, already has eight career wins but insists he’s still learning.
Pegula eyes semifinal match
WIMBLEDON, England — Jessica Pegula has reached the quarterfinals in five of her last 10 major tournaments. Making it past that point has been an issue.
The 29-year-old American gets another shot at the semifinals when she faces Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Winning in the fourth round at Wimbledon this year means the fourth-seeded Pegula has reached the quarterfinals at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.
“To say that I’ve done that at all four is something I’ve wanted to say. Obviously I hope I can do more than that,” Pegula said.
Vondrousova, the runner-up at the 2019 French Open, has knocked off three seeded opponents in a row ahead of Tuesday’s match on No. 1 Court.
In the other women’s quarterfinals match on Tuesday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Svitolina said she is “really thankful” for Swiatek’s support of Ukrainians.
On Centre Court, though, Svitolina hopes to keep her momentum going. The 2019 semifinalist at Wimbledon had a baby last October and returned to the tour this April. She advanced Sunday by beating two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka.
Swiatek claimed her fourth major title at the French Open last month, but this is her first time into the quarterfinals at the All England Club.
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will be back at Centre Court — his third day in a row — to face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is trying to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s titles at Wimbledon.
The other men’s quarterfinals match is eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner against Roman Safiullin on No. 1 Court.
Huggins reverses resignation decision
Bob Huggins says he has checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia, accusing the university of releasing a “false statement” about him stepping down.
It’s the latest chapter in what is turning out to be an ugly divorce battle between the university and the Hall of Fame coach.
The Associated Press obtained a five-paragraph statement issued by Huggins on Monday through his attorney, David A. Campbell of Cleveland. Huggins said he wanted to “set the record straight on the past two weeks” since his June 16 arrest in Pittsburgh. Huggins said that he has been focused on his rehabilitation at an unspecified facility and has not responded until now to the university’s version of the events.
“I have taken responsibility for the mistake and have taken a course to verify that such a mistake will not occur in the future,” Huggins said.
He said he plans to remain in the rehab center “until I am cleared to return to my active coaching duties.”
WVU announced June 17 that Huggins had resigned. A week later, assistant coach Josh Eilert was promoted to interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. Several of Huggins’ players have already entered the transfer portal, and some have found new teams.
But Huggins said he never submitted a formal notice. Under the terms of his contract, Huggins would have had to submit a letter by registered or certified mail to voluntarily resign. Huggins said further that the university’s statement issued June 17 titled “A Message from Bob Huggins to the WVU Community” indicating he had resigned was not drafted or reviewed by him.
“This false statement was sent under my name, but no signature is included,” Huggins said. “In addition, the false, unsigned statement, was accompanied by a joint statement from the President and Athletics Director that clearly implied that they had received this purported resignation letter” from Huggins.
