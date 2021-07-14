TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings (doubleheader) 4:35 p.m.
SATURDAY
Legion Baseball
Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Speakers (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Collegiate Baseball
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, WDAN-AM 1490, 6:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 18, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup: United State vs. Martinque, Fox Sports 1, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 19, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY MORNING
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
The Open Championship, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
