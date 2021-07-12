Legion Baseball

Crawfordsville at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 16, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

All-Star Game, FOX, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 17, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC, 8 p.m.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA All-Star Game, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

