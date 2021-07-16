TODAY
Legion Baseball
Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Speakers (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
SUNDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
The Open Championship, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.
Girls Junior Match-Play Championship, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Foxwoods Resort 301, WRHK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Final Stage, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.
Golf
The Open Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 a.m.
The Open Championship, final round, NBC, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Gold Cup, Group B: Canada vs. United States, FOX, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, game one, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, game two, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
