TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Wabash River Division Playoff: TBD at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Golf

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 150, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, USA, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Hall of Fame Enshrinement, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m. 

IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, USA, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m. 

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ABC, noon

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video