TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Lincoln (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Shelby County (doubleheader), noon
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Shelby County (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
MONDAY
No local sports scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Credit Karma Monkey 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 13, NBC, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
American Century Championship, second round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Ladies Championship and doubles championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 14, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
American Century Championship, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
MLB Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 3: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Men's Championship and mixed doubles championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 15, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Home Run Derby, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
