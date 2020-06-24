Like most kids growing up in Edmonton, Jarome Iginla admired Oilers legends Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. As a young Black hockey player, he paid particular attention when he saw someone in the NHL who looked like him in Grant Fuhr.
Iginla idolized Fuhr, cherishing their pictures taken together over the years, and soon will join him in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The longtime Calgary Flames captain headlined the hall’s six-person 2020 class Wednesday, making it in his first year of eligibility.
Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O’Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league’s color barrier 60 years earlier.
“I didn’t view myself in minor hockey as a Black hockey player but I was also aware that I was,” Iginla said. “It really was special to me to see the Black players that were in the NHL — to see Grant Fuhr starring, to be able to say to other people: ‘Look at Grant Fuhr. He’s an All-Star.’ And to see Claude Vilgrain and Tony McKegney and to have answers for the other kids. It was very, very important for me following my dreams.”
Iginla was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black male athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. A first-generation Canadian whose father is Nigerian and mother is American, Iginla owns one of the biggest assists in Canada’s history of international hockey. He passed the puck to Sidney Crosby for the “golden goal” at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.
“The pressure in those games, in the do-or-die games especially, it’s pretty awesome,” Iginla said. “You’re playing for your teammates. It’s for your country. You feel like so many people are watching. You’re trying to carry on the tradition.”
Iginla was joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.
Cardinals sign Jordan Walker
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals signed first-round pick Jordan Walker for $2.9 million, which comes just under the slot value for the 21st overall pick, as they continued Tuesday to bring their draft selections under contract.
Walker is a power-hitting high school third baseman who was committed to play college baseball at Duke.
The Cardinals already signed their second-round pick, East Carolina outfielder Alec Burleson; third-round pick Levi Prater, a left-hander from Oklahoma; and fifth-round pick L.J. Jones, an outfielder from Long Beach State.
They club also has signed a crop of undrafted free agents that includes New Haven outfielder Matt Chamberlain; North Carolina right-hander Gianluca Dalatri; Gonzaga pitchers Mac Lardner and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson; Wheaton catcher Nick Raposo; Davenport righty Jacob Buchberger; Trinity outfielder Matt Koperniak; and Omar Sanchez, a left-hander from the B-You Prospects Academy in Puerto Rico.
WVU coordinator Koenning apologizes
Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning apologized Wednesday after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
Koenning, who was the defensive coordinator at Illinois 2010-11 as well as the interim head coach in 2011 for the Illini in Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.
“I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive,” Koenning said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday. “But KJ’s Tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated.”
Martin said the latest example of offensive comments by Koenning happened Monday, when the defensive coordinator shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice. Martin, who is Black, said Koenning’s “exact words were, ‘if people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting.’”
Martin also said Koenning called him “retarded” during a 2019 workout, has discussed religion and the Bible with players who had different beliefs, and has given his views on politics, including how President Donald Trump “should ‘build the wall and keep Hispanics out (of) the country.’”
Koenning apologized to Martin and the school community in his statement.
“I’m still learning every day and this is an opportunity for me to listen, learn and improve,” he said. “Of course I stand against racism and social injustice of any kind. I hope my players know that already, but I proudly say it now. There is no place for that any time, anywhere or any place.”
Koenning, who was brought to West Virginia from Troy when coach Neal Brown was hired last year, said he is cooperating with the athletic department’s inquiry into his behavior.
Knicks hire Wesley as VP
NEW YORK — William Wesley, known for his connections throughout basketball, has joined the New York Knicks as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser.
A decision on a coach could be next, with the Knicks hoping by the end of July.
New president Leon Rose announced the hiring of “World Wide Wes” on Wednesday, saying he has known Wesley for more than 40 years and considers him family.
“He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks,” Rose said.
Rose worked closely with Wesley as a longtime player agent before he was hired by the Knicks in March, just before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the NBA season.
It was expected since Rose was hired that Wesley would have a role in the organization, though it was unclear if it would be an official title because Wesley has often worked in the background.
Together they will search for the Knicks’ next coach. David Fizdale was fired just 22 games into last season and Mike Miller finished out the season as the interim coach, going 17-27.
Both Rose and Wesley are close with coaches such as Tom Thibodeau and John Calipari, though the Knicks are planning an extensive search.
