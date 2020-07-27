SEOUL, South Korea — Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheers in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began allowing spectators to return to professional sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After a weeks-long delay, South Korea’s 2020 baseball season began in early May without fans in the stands amid a then-slowing virus outbreak in the country. Seats in baseball stadiums had since been filled with cheering banners, dolls or pictures of fans.
On Sunday, the Korean Baseball Organization allowed a limited number of fans - 10% of the stadium capacity - to watch games live. They entered stadiums after their temperatures and smartphone QR codes were checked. During the games, they were required to wear masks and sit at least a seat apart while being banned from eating food and drinking any alcoholic beverages in line with the KBO guidelines.
During a game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins at Seoul’s Jamsil baseball stadium, fans wearing the teams' jerseys still shouted their favorite players’ names, raised banners and sang fight songs. Some Bears fans jumped from their seats when Choi Joo-hwan hit a two-run home run at the bottom the second inning.
Two of the five baseball games Sunday still continued without fans because they were held in area where stricter social distancing guidelines are in place.
Health authorities said Friday that the professional soccer league will also be allowed to have fans back in the stands from Aug. 1, and also starting with 10% of the stadium capacity. Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho told reporters that professional golf tournaments will still continue without galleries until at least late August.
South Korean officials plan to allow more fans into baseball and soccer stadiums if they report progress in anti-virus campaigning.
South Korea has seen an uptick in new virus cases since it eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. But the country’s caseload hasn’t exploded like its earlier outbreak in late February and early March, when it recorded hundreds of new cases every day.
Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 58 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour period, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.
NFL
Dolphins acquire
Shaheen from Bears
MIAMI (AP) — Tight end Adam Shaheen was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Chicago Bears on Saturday for a conditional late-round draft pick.
Shaheen was slowed by injuries in his three seasons with the Bears, starting games and catching four touchdown passes. His roster spot with the team in 2020 was in jeopardy. In Miami, he'll compete with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.
Chicago took Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft.
WNBA
Sky 88
Aces 86
BRADENTON, Fla. — Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.
Gabby Williams had 14 points for Chicago, Azura Stevens added 12 and Quigley, whose 3 gave the Sky their first lead since midway through the second quarter, finished with 10.
Angel McCoughtry, who signed with the Aces as a free agent in February after missing all of last season with the Atlanta Dream due to a knee injury, scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Dearica Hamby made a layup to give Las Vegas an 86-77 lead with 4:29 to play but the Aces went 0 for 10 from the field with three turnovers from there.
Lynx 77
Sun 69
BRADENTON, Fla. — Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 11 points in the final five minutes, and the Lynx rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Sun..
Shenise Johnson scored 13 points for Minnesota and rookie Crystal Dangerfield 10 in her WNBA debut.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. DeWanna Bonner, a three-time All-Star who signed as a free agent this offseason, added 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Dream 105
Wings 95
BRADENTON, Fla. — Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists, and the Dream beat the Wings.
Betnijah Laney had a career-best 19 points, Elizabeth Williams added 17 and Shekinna Stricklen 16, including four 3-pointers, for Atlanta.
Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray led Dallas with 19 points apiece and Isabella Harrison scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Satou Sabally had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. She was the No. 2 pick, in April’s draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.