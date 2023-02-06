SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Peoria 26 7 2 0 54

Huntsville 23 11 1 1 48

Roanoke 21 10 2 1 45

Knoxville 21 12 1 2 45

Birmingham 21 13 1 1 44

Evansville 21 14 2 0 44

Pensacola 19 15 0 0 38

Fayetteville 15 18 4 0 34

Quad City 15 19 1 0 32

Macon 6 24 2 0 14

Vermilion County 4 24 2 0 10

Sunday, Jan. 22

Knoxville 6, Macon 5

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2

Friday, Jan. 27

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 4, Quad City 0

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2, OT

Saturday, Jan. 28

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2

Birmingham 5, Quad City 2

Evansville 8, Macon 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Sunday, Jan. 29

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Friday, Feb. 3

Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Huntsville 4, Macon 3

Peoria 6, Quad City 0

Saturday, Feb. 4

Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 7, Macon 3

Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 2

Sunday, Feb. 5

Macon 4, Birmingham 3, shootout

Peoria 1, Vermilion County 0, forfeit

Thursday, Feb. 9

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:35 a.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Macon at Fayetteville, 6:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

