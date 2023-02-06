SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Peoria 26 7 2 0 54
Huntsville 23 11 1 1 48
Roanoke 21 10 2 1 45
Knoxville 21 12 1 2 45
Birmingham 21 13 1 1 44
Evansville 21 14 2 0 44
Pensacola 19 15 0 0 38
Fayetteville 15 18 4 0 34
Quad City 15 19 1 0 32
Macon 6 24 2 0 14
Vermilion County 4 24 2 0 10
Sunday, Jan. 22
Knoxville 6, Macon 5
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2
Friday, Jan. 27
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Quad City 0
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2, OT
Saturday, Jan. 28
Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2
Birmingham 5, Quad City 2
Evansville 8, Macon 2
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Sunday, Jan. 29
Peoria 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Friday, Feb. 3
Pensacola 5, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 3
Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Huntsville 4, Macon 3
Peoria 6, Quad City 0
Saturday, Feb. 4
Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2
Knoxville 7, Macon 3
Evansville 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 2
Peoria 5, Quad City 2
Sunday, Feb. 5
Macon 4, Birmingham 3, shootout
Peoria 1, Vermilion County 0, forfeit
Thursday, Feb. 9
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 9:35 a.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Macon at Fayetteville, 6:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
