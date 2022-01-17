SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTW OTL Pts

Huntsville 24 5 1 2 50

Knoxville 22 3 1 2 47

Quad City 17 5 1 4 40

Peoria 16 5 2 3 36

Fayetteville 17 9 0 1 35

Roanoke 14 6 0 4 34

Pensacola 14‘11 0 3 32

Evansville 13 15 1 0 26

Birmingham 6 19 0 4 16

Macon 5 20 0 2 12

Vermilion County 3 19 0 2 8

Thursday, Dec. 30

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Friday, Dec. 31

Fayetteville 5, Macon 1

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3, OT

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 4, Quad City 3 

Saturday, Jan. 1

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 7, Peoria 3

Sunday, Jan. 2

Peoria 6, Evansville 2

Thursday, Jan. 6

Huntsville 5, Evansville 1.

Friday, Jan. 7

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1 

Peoria 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 5 

Huntsville 6, Quad City 2 

Saturday, Jan. 8

Fayetteville 6, Macon 3

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1 

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 4

Huntsville 3, Quad City 2, SO

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 1, SO

Thursday, Jan. 13

Macon 6, Birmingham 1

Friday, Jan. 14

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 6, Macon 5, OT

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Peoria 8, Vermilion County 2

Saturday, Jan. 15

Macon 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 1, Evansville 0

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 0

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1

Sunday, Jan. 16

Fayetteville at Roanoke, Cancelled

Peoria 7, Quad City 4

Knoxville 3, Evansville 1

Monday, Jan. 17 

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 0

