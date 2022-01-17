SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTW OTL Pts
Huntsville 24 5 1 2 50
Knoxville 22 3 1 2 47
Quad City 17 5 1 4 40
Peoria 16 5 2 3 36
Fayetteville 17 9 0 1 35
Roanoke 14 6 0 4 34
Pensacola 14‘11 0 3 32
Evansville 13 15 1 0 26
Birmingham 6 19 0 4 16
Macon 5 20 0 2 12
Vermilion County 3 19 0 2 8
Thursday, Dec. 30
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Friday, Dec. 31
Fayetteville 5, Macon 1
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3, OT
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 1
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Vermilion County 4, Quad City 3
Saturday, Jan. 1
Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 0
Evansville 7, Peoria 3
Sunday, Jan. 2
Peoria 6, Evansville 2
Thursday, Jan. 6
Huntsville 5, Evansville 1.
Friday, Jan. 7
Fayetteville 4, Macon 1
Peoria 5, Roanoke 1
Evansville 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 6, Pensacola 5
Huntsville 6, Quad City 2
Saturday, Jan. 8
Fayetteville 6, Macon 3
Roanoke 3, Peoria 1
Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 1
Pensacola 7, Birmingham 4
Huntsville 3, Quad City 2, SO
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Knoxville 2, Huntsville 1, SO
Thursday, Jan. 13
Macon 6, Birmingham 1
Friday, Jan. 14
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 6, Macon 5, OT
Quad City 5, Evansville 2
Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2
Peoria 8, Vermilion County 2
Saturday, Jan. 15
Macon 4, Knoxville 3, OT
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 1, Evansville 0
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 0
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1
Sunday, Jan. 16
Fayetteville at Roanoke, Cancelled
Peoria 7, Quad City 4
Knoxville 3, Evansville 1
Monday, Jan. 17
Birmingham 2, Huntsville 0
