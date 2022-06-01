The Danville Post 210 Speakers opened its season at home on Wednesday night against Rantoul Post 287 at Gruber Park in Tilton. The game was still in progress when the Commercial-News was printed. For a full recap of the contest go to www.commercial-news.com or pick up Saturday's edition of the paper.
