Every year in Illinois and throughout the grain belt states, dozens of people become entrapped in grain, usually inside a grain bin, and many of those people perish. Hundreds more are injured in grain handling or storage accidents. Preventing these tragedies is the goal of Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week, March 29-April 2.
Illinois Department of Labor's OSHA division joins with the agricultural industry and safety experts in promoting this year’s Stand Up 4 Grain Safety theme: “Small Changes. Big Impact.”
“Following just a few safety rules can make a big difference in reducing the hundreds of injuries and deaths that occur each year. It is vital that farmers and other agricultural workers put safety first, especially when working around grain-storage facilities,” said Michael Kleinik, Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Each day of Stand Up 4 Grain Safety week will focus on a different topic. You can register for the free daily training sessions, which being at 10 a.m. each day, at Stand Up 4 Grain Safety — Stand Up 4 Grain Safety, standup4grainsafety.org.
• Monday, March 29: Kickoff Event with safety trainings, tips, and safety demonstrations.
• Tuesday, March 30: Near Miss Reporting.
• Wednesday, March 31: Impact of Grain Quality on Safety.
• Thursday, April 1: Grain Bin Safety.
• Friday, April 2: Emergency Action Plans.
Grain bin tragedies can literally happen in seconds. Moving grain acts like quicksand. According to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a worker standing on moving grain can be trapped within just five seconds and completely covered in grain in less than half a minute.
OSHA details the three most common scenarios leading to grain entrapment:
• A worker stands on moving/flowing grain typically caused by an auger running or grain being moved out of the bin by gravity.
• A worker stands on or below a grain bridging situation. Bridging happens when damp grain clumps together, creating an empty space beneath the grain as it is unloaded. A worker above or below this bridge of grain is at risk should the bridge collapse.
• A worker stands next to an accumulated pile of grain on the side of the bin and attempts to dislodge it. It can collapse onto the worker.
While workers should avoid entering grain bins whenever possible, safety measures can greatly diminish the risk if they must enter, said Dave Newcomb, Agriculture Rescue Program Manager with the University of Illinois Fire Services Institute.
One of the most important measures is to turn off and lock out all powered equipment to the grain bin and tag it to remain off — known as Lock Out/Tag Out. Newcomb will be a presenter of the free, online Grain Bin Safety seminar on, Thursday, April 1.
