Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual victory Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — his second win of IndyCar's iRacing six-race series — after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won.”
McLaughlin celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500. He declined to pour it over his head while sitting in his expensive rig.
Formula One driver Lando Norris, winner of last week's IndyCar virtual race, was headed for what appeared a 1-2-3 podium sweep for the Arrow McLaren SP entries on the final lap. But Norris ran into the back of Simon Pagenaud, a two-time iRacing winner and the defending Indy 500 champion, to take himself out of contention.
Then Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward crashed, cars were sailing airborne and McLaughlin slid through the carnage to give Team Penske drivers their fourth win in the six-race series. McLaughlin and Pagenaud won twice, and Norris and Sage Karam were the other winners of this series created for content while IndyCar is on hold.
Conor Daly finished second and was followed by Santino Ferrucci, who figured there would be a lot of angry drivers after the 175-mile race.
“So many people are going to be salty over that,” Ferrucci said. “It’s a video game. Let’s try to have some fun.”
The field of 33 gave 29 guaranteed slots to full-time IndyCar competitors, plus Norris, McLaughlin and part-time series driver Sage Karam based on their victories in previous iRacing events.
The final four slots were determined Wednesday in a special qualifying session and went to Scott Speed, Stefan Wilson, James Davison and RC Enerson. Those who tried to make the race but did not were Robert Wickens, who had raced the past four iRacing rounds, and defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, who finished 13th in his IndyCar iRacing debut.
Also absent from the field were fan favorite James Hinchcliffe as well as Kyle Kaiser, Felipe Nasr and Spencer Pigot, who had all participated in previous IndyCar iRacing events.
Byron scores
3rd iRacing win
William Byron showed he's the sharpest gamer in NASCAR's iRacing Series with his third victory in four events.
Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to actually race Sunday, to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing.
Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events.
“I've enjoyed this iRacing Series, but I'm definitely ready to get going in my real car,” Byron said. “Racing anything, whether it's a box car or anything with an engine, is going to give you confidence if you are winning.”
He said that in all his years using iRacing, he's never been in such competitive events since NASCAR launched the invitational esports series after the stock car series was suspended March 13.
Denny Hamlin earned the pole in qualifying, but NASCAR successfully applied an invert — a glitch last week prevented the top 10 from flipping before the race began — so Ross Chastain cycled into the top starting spot.
Hamlin had his race ruined last week when his daughter accidentally turned his simulator screen off with a remote control she was holding as he was competing. He made sure to hide all remotes before Sunday's race, but after an incident with John Hunter Nemechek, he seemed to be deliberately wrecked by Nemechek later in retaliation.
It brought out a late caution and a restart with nine laps remaining and Hill leading Byron at the green flag.
Byron didn't need to use a bump-and-run — the move Hill used on Byron to win the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway — and easily passed him on the inside with seven laps remaining.
Hill finished second and was shown at times racing with his cat on his steering wheel.
NASCAR will complete its iRacing Series next Saturday at North Carolina's deserted North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track last raced by the national series in 1996. Overgrown with weeds and clearly neglected, Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year led a group of volunteers in cleaning the speedway so it could be mapped for use in iRacing.
Although the simulated version of North Wilkesboro is not yet available to the public on the iRacing platform, it will be the virtual host for NASCAR's finale. Then it's back to the real thing for the stock car series, which plans to resume competition without spectators starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
F1 hopes for
Austrian start
Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still envisages holding 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix.
One way to make up for lost time is having consecutive weekends on one circuit, like the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. F1 manager director of motorsports Ross Brawn says this is a “real consideration” so long as iron-tight safety regulations are met.
“One of the logistical challenges is getting everyone tested and cleared to enter the racing environment," he told an official F1 podcast. "We can contain everyone within that environment, and therefore once we are there it is appealing to have another race the following week."
The Red Bull Ring's location in the Styrian mountains makes it naturally isolated.
“It’s pretty challenging to find the right sort of races early on where we can control the environment well enough to ensure the safety of everyone," Brawn added. “Austria fits that bill very well. It has a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can charter planes into. It’s not too close to a metropolis.”
It is unclear where F1 would race after Austria, if it even goes ahead.
The British GP is set to follow on July 19 and organizers are talking to the government about the viability of holding that race without fans. Silverstone would also reportedly be able to hold consecutive races.
The season could then continue later in the summer in Hungary, where the Hungaroring circuit is nestled in the countryside outside Budapest; and Belgium, whose Spa-Francorchamps track is within the Ardennes forest. The idea is then to move into Eurasia, Asia, and the Americas before concluding with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in the Gulf.
“It’s important for us to try and get the season going. One reason is to excite the fans," Brawn said. "But it is (also) a very important livelihood for thousands of people.”
Guenther Steiner, the team principal of the Haas F1 team, cautiously argued in favor of giving Austria the green light.
“I think Austria is a very good place to start," Steiner said Friday in a video interview. "They have got the disease well under control at the moment and we just need to make sure that we don’t bring it back.”
Steiner also thinks consecutive races could be held there.
“I think it’s realistic. I don’t know so much about what is coming after,” he said. "Let’s hope we can get official (clearance) and we get also a good follow-up plan.”
